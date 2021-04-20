On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
April 20, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 11 6 .647 _ _ 7-3 W-1 5-5 6-1
Tampa Bay 9 8 .529 2 ½ 6-4 W-4 3-4 6-4
Baltimore 7 9 .438 2 3-7 L-1 1-6 6-3
Toronto 7 9 .438 2 4-6 L-2 3-3 4-6
New York 5 10 .333 5 2-8 L-5 3-6 2-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Kansas City 9 6 .600 _ _ 6-4 L-1 7-4 2-2
Cleveland 8 7 .533 1 ½ 6-4 W-1 4-1 4-6
Chicago 8 9 .471 2 5-5 L-1 3-3 5-6
Minnesota 6 8 .429 2 3-7 L-1 2-5 4-3
Detroit 6 10 .375 3 3-7 L-4 3-3 3-7

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Seattle 11 6 .647 _ _ 8-2 W-2 6-4 5-2
Los Angeles 8 6 .571 _ 5-5 L-1 5-3 3-3
Oakland 9 7 .563 _ 9-1 W-8 5-6 4-1
Texas 8 9 .471 3 5-5 W-2 3-6 5-3
Houston 7 8 .467 3 3-7 L-1 1-5 6-3

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 7 4 .636 _ _ 7-3 W-1 4-1 3-3
Philadelphia 8 8 .500 1 3-7 L-1 7-3 1-5
Miami 7 8 .467 2 6-3 L-1 3-6 4-2
Atlanta 7 9 .438 2 5-5 W-1 3-4 4-5
Washington 5 9 .357 3 4-6 L-2 3-5 2-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 9 6 .600 _ _ 5-5 L-1 7-2 2-4
Milwaukee 9 7 .563 ½ _ 6-4 W-1 4-5 5-2
St. Louis 8 8 .500 1 4-6 W-1 2-4 6-4
Pittsburgh 7 9 .438 2 6-4 W-1 4-3 3-6
Chicago 6 9 .400 3 3-7 L-1 4-5 2-4

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 13 4 .765 _ _ 8-2 L-2 6-0 7-4
San Francisco 10 6 .625 _ 7-3 W-2 5-1 5-5
San Diego 10 8 .556 _ 5-5 L-1 5-6 5-2
Arizona 6 10 .375 3 4-6 W-1 2-3 4-7
Colorado 4 12 .250 5 2-8 L-1 4-6 0-6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Boston 11, Chicago White Sox 4

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 1

Texas 6, L.A. Angels 4

Seattle 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Minnesota at Oakland, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 6:30 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 10 p.m., 2nd game

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-2), 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Happ 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 2-1), 3:37 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (Civale 3-0), 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Richards 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1) at Kansas City (Junis 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

San Francisco 2, Philadelphia 0

St. Louis 12, Washington 5

Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1

Seattle 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-2), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-3) at Washington (Scherzer 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-2) at San Diego (Weathers 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 1-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|20 Looking to the Future of Cybersecurity,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter succeeds in historic first flight