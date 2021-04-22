Trending:
Baseball Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
April 22, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 12 8 .600 _ _ 5-5 L-2 6-7 6-1
Tampa Bay 10 9 .526 ½ 6-4 L-1 3-4 7-5
Baltimore 8 10 .444 3 2 4-6 L-1 1-6 7-4
Toronto 8 10 .444 3 2 5-5 W-1 3-3 5-7
New York 7 11 .389 4 3 4-6 W-1 4-7 3-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Kansas City 10 7 .588 _ _ 6-4 W-1 8-5 2-2
Chicago 9 9 .500 1 5-5 W-1 3-3 6-6
Cleveland 8 9 .471 2 4-6 L-2 4-3 4-6
Detroit 7 12 .368 4 4-6 L-1 4-5 3-7
Minnesota 6 11 .353 4 1-9 L-4 2-5 4-6

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 12 7 .632 _ _ 10-0 W-11 8-6 4-1
Seattle 12 7 .632 _ _ 7-3 W-1 6-5 6-2
Los Angeles 9 7 .563 _ 5-5 L-1 6-4 3-3
Texas 9 10 .474 3 6-4 W-1 3-6 6-4
Houston 7 10 .412 4 1-9 L-3 1-5 6-5

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 7 6 .538 _ _ 5-4 L-2 4-1 3-5
Philadelphia 9 9 .500 ½ _ 4-6 W-1 8-4 1-5
Miami 8 9 .471 1 ½ 6-3 W-1 4-7 4-2
Atlanta 8 10 .444 1 4-6 W-1 3-4 5-6
Washington 7 9 .438 1 6-4 W-2 5-5 2-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 11 7 .611 _ _ 7-3 W-3 4-5 7-2
Cincinnati 9 9 .500 2 _ 3-7 L-4 7-5 2-4
Pittsburgh 9 10 .474 ½ 6-4 W-1 4-3 5-7
Chicago 8 9 .471 ½ 4-5 W-2 6-5 2-4
St. Louis 8 10 .444 3 1 3-7 L-2 2-4 6-6

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 14 4 .778 _ _ 8-2 W-1 6-0 8-4
San Francisco 11 7 .611 3 _ 6-4 L-1 5-1 6-6
San Diego 10 10 .500 5 _ 3-7 L-3 5-8 5-2
Arizona 9 10 .474 ½ 6-4 W-4 2-3 7-7
Colorado 6 12 .333 8 3 3-7 W-2 6-6 0-6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 3, Baltimore 0

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Colorado 6, Houston 3

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4

Oakland 13, Minnesota 12, 10 innings

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Kansas City 9, Tampa Bay 8

Toronto 6, Boston 3

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 3

Seattle 7, Boston 3, 10 innings

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oakland (Irvin 1-2) at Baltimore (López 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 1-1) at Detroit (Mize 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1) at Cleveland (Allen 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Boston (Pérez 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-0) at Minnesota (Happ 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 3, Baltimore 0

Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 5

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Colorado 6, Houston 3

Washington 1, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 4, San Diego 2

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Arizona 5, Cincinnati 4, 1st game

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Arizona 8, Cincinnati 5, 10 innings, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 16, N.Y. Mets 4

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2

Arizona 14, Cincinnati 11, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-2), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 1-1) at Atlanta (Ynoa 0-1), 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-0) at Minnesota (Happ 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 0-0) at St. Louis (Kim 0-0), 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 0-1) at San Francisco (Wood 1-0), 9:45 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

