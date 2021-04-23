All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|12
|8
|.600
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|6-7
|6-1
|Tampa Bay
|10
|9
|.526
|1½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|3-4
|7-5
|Baltimore
|8
|10
|.444
|3
|1½
|4-6
|L-1
|1-6
|7-4
|Toronto
|8
|10
|.444
|3
|1½
|5-5
|W-1
|3-3
|5-7
|New York
|7
|11
|.389
|4
|2½
|4-6
|W-1
|4-7
|3-4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Kansas City
|10
|7
|.588
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|8-5
|2-2
|Chicago
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|½
|5-5
|W-1
|3-3
|6-6
|Cleveland
|8
|9
|.471
|2
|1
|4-6
|L-2
|4-3
|4-6
|Detroit
|7
|12
|.368
|4
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|4-5
|3-7
|Minnesota
|6
|11
|.353
|4
|3
|1-9
|L-4
|2-5
|4-6
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|12
|7
|.632
|_
|_
|10-0
|W-11
|8-6
|4-1
|Seattle
|12
|7
|.632
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|6-5
|6-2
|Los Angeles
|9
|8
|.529
|2
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|6-4
|3-4
|Texas
|9
|10
|.474
|3
|1
|6-4
|W-1
|3-6
|6-4
|Houston
|8
|10
|.444
|3½
|1½
|2-8
|W-1
|2-5
|6-5
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Philadelphia
|9
|9
|.500
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|8-4
|1-5
|New York
|7
|7
|.500
|_
|½
|5-5
|L-3
|4-1
|3-6
|Atlanta
|8
|10
|.444
|1
|1½
|4-6
|W-1
|3-4
|5-6
|Miami
|8
|10
|.444
|1
|1½
|5-4
|L-1
|4-7
|4-3
|Washington
|7
|9
|.438
|1
|1½
|6-4
|W-2
|5-5
|2-4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|11
|7
|.611
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|4-5
|7-2
|Chicago
|9
|9
|.500
|2
|½
|5-5
|W-3
|7-5
|2-4
|Cincinnati
|9
|9
|.500
|2
|½
|3-7
|L-4
|7-5
|2-4
|Pittsburgh
|9
|10
|.474
|2½
|1
|6-4
|W-1
|4-3
|5-7
|St. Louis
|8
|10
|.444
|3
|1½
|3-7
|L-2
|2-4
|6-6
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|14
|5
|.737
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|6-1
|8-4
|San Francisco
|12
|7
|.632
|2
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|6-1
|6-6
|San Diego
|11
|10
|.524
|4
|_
|3-7
|W-1
|5-8
|6-2
|Arizona
|9
|10
|.474
|5
|1
|6-4
|W-4
|2-3
|7-7
|Colorado
|6
|12
|.333
|7½
|3½
|3-7
|W-2
|6-6
|0-6
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 3
Seattle 7, Boston 3, 10 innings
Houston 8, L.A. Angels 2
Friday’s Games
Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City (Singer 0-2) at Detroit (Boyd 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 1-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-1), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Cahill 0-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 1-1) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-1), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 1-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Oakland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2
Arizona 14, Cincinnati 11, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings
San Francisco 3, Miami 0
San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Cahill 0-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 2-1) at St. Louis (Gant 0-2), 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-2), 2:20 p.m.
Washington (Ross 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-0), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 1-2) at Atlanta (Smyly 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 1-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-3), 8:10 p.m.
Miami (López 0-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 1-0), 9:05 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 2-0), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments