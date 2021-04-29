Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 16 9 .640 _ _ 6-4 W-3 8-8 8-1
Tampa Bay 13 13 .500 1 5-5 L-1 6-8 7-5
Toronto 11 12 .478 4 5-5 L-1 4-4 7-8
Baltimore 11 14 .440 5 4-6 W-1 4-10 7-4
New York 11 14 .440 5 6-4 L-1 4-7 7-7

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Kansas City 15 8 .652 _ _ 7-3 W-1 8-5 7-3
Chicago 13 10 .565 2 _ 7-3 W-1 7-4 6-6
Cleveland 11 12 .478 4 4-6 L-1 7-6 4-6
Minnesota 8 15 .348 7 2-8 W-1 3-7 5-8
Detroit 8 17 .320 8 2-8 L-1 4-9 4-8

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 16 10 .615 _ _ 7-3 W-1 8-6 8-4
Seattle 14 12 .538 2 _ 4-6 W-1 6-5 8-7
Los Angeles 12 11 .522 ½ 4-6 W-1 6-4 6-7
Houston 13 12 .520 ½ 6-4 L-1 7-7 6-5
Texas 10 15 .400 4-6 L-1 4-8 6-7

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 12 12 .500 _ _ 6-4 W-3 7-6 5-6
Philadelphia 12 13 .480 ½ 4-6 L-1 8-4 4-9
New York 9 10 .474 ½ 3-7 L-2 6-4 3-6
Miami 11 13 .458 1 2 4-5 W-1 4-7 7-6
Washington 9 12 .429 5-5 W-1 5-5 4-7

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 14 10 .583 _ _ 6-4 L-1 5-7 9-3
St. Louis 13 12 .520 ½ 6-4 W-1 7-6 6-6
Pittsburgh 12 12 .500 2 1 6-4 L-1 5-4 7-8
Cincinnati 11 13 .458 3 2 2-8 L-1 7-5 4-8
Chicago 10 14 .417 4 3 4-6 L-5 8-7 2-7

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 16 9 .640 _ _ 3-7 W-1 8-5 8-4
San Francisco 16 9 .640 _ _ 7-3 W-1 10-3 6-6
San Diego 14 12 .538 _ 5-5 W-1 5-8 9-4
Arizona 12 12 .500 1 7-3 L-1 3-4 9-8
Colorado 9 15 .375 4 6-4 L-1 8-7 1-8

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 10, Cleveland 2

        Insight by Red Hat: Learn how organizations are working to meet their missions in real-time by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Boston 1, N.Y. Mets 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 2, Oakland 0

Washington 8, Toronto 2

Kansas City 9, Pittsburgh 6

L.A. Angels 4, Texas 3

Houston 7, Seattle 5

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

        Read more: Sports News

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 3, Tampa Bay 2

Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Seattle 1, Houston 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Detroit (Skubal 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Smyly 0-1) at Toronto (Ray 0-1), 7:37 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 3-2) at Texas (Arihara 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 1-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 2-0) at Oakland (Fiers 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 6, Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 0

Boston 1, N.Y. Mets 0

Washington 8, Toronto 2

Atlanta 10, Chicago Cubs 0

Kansas City 9, Pittsburgh 6

Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 3

San Diego 12, Arizona 3

San Francisco 7, Colorado 3

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 3, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Gant 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-1), 6:35 p.m.

Miami (López 0-2) at Washington (Ross 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-1) at Philadelphia (Anderson 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 3-2) at Cincinnati (Miley 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Smyly 0-1) at Toronto (Ray 0-1), 7:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 3-1) at Arizona (Bumgarner 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-1) at San Diego (Darvish 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|26 STAREAST Virtual Testing Conference
4|27 Digital Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Harris and Pelosi make history at Biden's first address to Congress