Baseball Glance

East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|New York
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Toronto
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Boston
|0
|2
|.000
|2
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|Chicago
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Cleveland
|0
|2
|.000
|2
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Seattle
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Oakland
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Texas
|0
|2
|.000
|2
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Miami
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|St. Louis
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|.000
|1
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|San Francisco
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Arizona
|0
|2
|.000
|2
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 3, Boston 0
Tampa Bay 6, Miami 4
Houston 9, Oakland 5
Chicago White Sox 12, L.A. Angels 8
San Francisco 6, Seattle 3
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore 4, Boston 2
Detroit 5, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3
Kansas City 11, Texas 4
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Toronto (Zeuch 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 0-0) at Boston (Richards 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 0-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0), 8:37 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Miami 4
L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 6
San Francisco 6, Seattle 3
San Diego 4, Arizona 2
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta (Anderson 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.
St. Louis (Martínez 0-0) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-0) at Colorado (Gomber 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Arizona (Widener 0-0) at San Diego (Paddack 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
