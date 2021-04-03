On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Baseball Glance

By The Associated Press
April 3, 2021 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 2 0 1.000 _
Tampa Bay 2 0 1.000 _
New York 1 1 .500 1
Toronto 1 1 .500 1
Boston 0 2 .000 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Detroit 2 0 1.000 _
Kansas City 2 0 1.000 _
Chicago 1 1 .500 1
Minnesota 0 1 .000
Cleveland 0 2 .000 2

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 2 0 1.000 _
Los Angeles 1 1 .500 1
Seattle 1 1 .500 1
Oakland 0 2 .000 2
Texas 0 2 .000 2

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 1 0 1.000 _
New York 0 0 .000 ½
Washington 0 0 .000 ½
Atlanta 0 1 .000 1
Miami 0 2 .000

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 _
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 _
St. Louis 1 0 1.000 _
Chicago 0 1 .000 1
Cincinnati 0 1 .000 1

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Diego 2 0 1.000 _
Colorado 1 1 .500 1
Los Angeles 1 1 .500 1
San Francisco 1 1 .500 1
Arizona 0 2 .000 2

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 3, Boston 0

Tampa Bay 6, Miami 4

Houston 9, Oakland 5

Chicago White Sox 12, L.A. Angels 8

San Francisco 6, Seattle 3

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore 4, Boston 2

Detroit 5, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3

Kansas City 11, Texas 4

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto (Zeuch 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 0-0) at Boston (Richards 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 0-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0), 8:37 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Miami 4

L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 6

San Francisco 6, Seattle 3

San Diego 4, Arizona 2

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Anderson 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-0) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-0) at Colorado (Gomber 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Widener 0-0) at San Diego (Paddack 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

