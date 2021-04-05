On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Baseball Glance

By The Associated Press
April 5, 2021 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 3 0 1.000 _
Tampa Bay 2 1 .667 1
Toronto 2 1 .667 1
New York 1 2 .333 2
Boston 0 3 .000 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 3 1 .750 _
Kansas City 2 1 .667 ½
Detroit 2 2 .500 1
Cleveland 1 2 .333
Chicago 1 3 .250 2

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 4 0 1.000 _
Los Angeles 3 1 .750 1
Seattle 2 1 .667
Texas 1 2 .333
Oakland 0 4 .000 4

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 3 0 1.000 _
New York 0 0 .000
Washington 0 0 .000
Miami 1 2 .333 2
Atlanta 0 3 .000 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 2 1 .667 _
Cincinnati 2 1 .667 _
Milwaukee 1 2 .333 1
Pittsburgh 1 2 .333 1
St. Louis 1 2 .333 1

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 3 1 .750 _
San Diego 3 1 .750 _
San Francisco 1 2 .333
Arizona 1 3 .250 2
Colorado 1 3 .250 2

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 9, Detroit 3

Baltimore 11, Boston 3

Texas 7, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 8, Milwaukee 2

Houston 9, Oakland 2

L.A. Angels 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 15, Detroit 6

Toronto at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (Happ 0-0) at Detroit (Mize 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Boston (Pérez 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Roark 0-0) at Texas (Dunning 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Seattle (Paxton 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 12, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3

Minnesota 8, Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 2

Arizona 3, San Diego 1

N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Smyly 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Cahill 0-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 0-0) at Philadelphia (Anderson 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Sanchez 0-0) at San Diego (Darvish 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 3:05 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

