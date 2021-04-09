On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Glance

By The Associated Press
April 9, 2021 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 4 3 .571 _
Boston 4 3 .571 _
New York 3 3 .500 ½
Toronto 3 4 .429 1
Tampa Bay 2 4 .333

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 5 2 .714 _
Chicago 4 4 .500
Detroit 3 3 .500
Kansas City 3 3 .500
Cleveland 2 3 .400 2

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 6 1 .857 _
Los Angeles 5 2 .714 1
Texas 3 3 .500
Seattle 3 4 .429 3
Oakland 1 7 .125

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 5 1 .833 _
New York 2 2 .500 2
Washington 1 2 .333
Atlanta 2 4 .333 3
Miami 1 6 .143

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 5 1 .833 _
St. Louis 5 2 .714 ½
Chicago 4 3 .571
Milwaukee 3 4 .429
Pittsburgh 1 6 .143

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 5 2 .714 _
San Diego 4 3 .571 1
San Francisco 3 3 .500
Colorado 3 4 .429 2
Arizona 2 5 .286 3

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Boston 7, Baltimore 3

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 0

Minnesota 10, Seattle 2

L.A. Angels 7, Toronto 5, 11 innings

Houston 6, Oakland 2

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Archer 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 0-1) at Houston (Urquidy 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 0-0) at Cleveland (Civale 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Richards 0-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

San Diego (Paddack 0-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 0-0) at Toronto (Matz 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 3, Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 2

Colorado 7, Arizona 3

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 1

Friday’s Games

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Rogers 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 0-1) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-1), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (González 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 0-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Hoffman 1-0) at Arizona (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 County of San Diego Series: Module 5:...
4|9 Create a Culture of Smart Spending in...
4|9 Introduction to IBM Aspera on Cloud
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland hears from tribal leaders at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque