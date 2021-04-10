Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|4
|3
|.571
|_
|Boston
|4
|3
|.571
|_
|New York
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|Tampa Bay
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|Toronto
|3
|5
|.375
|1½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|5
|2
|.714
|_
|Chicago
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Cleveland
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Kansas City
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Detroit
|3
|4
|.429
|2
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|6
|2
|.750
|_
|Los Angeles
|6
|2
|.750
|_
|Seattle
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Texas
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Oakland
|2
|7
|.222
|4½
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|5
|2
|.714
|_
|Atlanta
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|New York
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Washington
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Miami
|2
|6
|.250
|3½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|6
|1
|.857
|_
|St. Louis
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|Chicago
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Milwaukee
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Pittsburgh
|1
|6
|.143
|5
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|6
|2
|.750
|_
|San Diego
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|San Francisco
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Colorado
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|Arizona
|2
|6
|.250
|4
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Yankees 5
Cleveland 4, Detroit 1
L.A. Angels 7, Toronto 1
San Diego 3, Texas 0
Oakland 6, Houston 2
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Boston (Pivetta 1-0) at Baltimore (López 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cobb 0-0) at Toronto (Roark 0-1), 1:07 p.m.
Detroit (Ureña 0-1) at Cleveland (Allen 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 1-0) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Morejon 0-0) at Texas (Foltynewicz 0-1), 2:35 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Boston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 1, Washington 0
San Francisco 3, Colorado 1
Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 1
San Diego 3, Texas 0
Cincinnati 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Williams 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 0-1) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 1-0), 2:15 p.m.
San Diego (Morejon 0-0) at Texas (Foltynewicz 0-1), 2:35 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 0-0) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (De León 0-0) at Arizona (Weaver 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Moore 0-0) at Atlanta (Smyly 0-0), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
