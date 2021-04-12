On Air: Business of Government Hour
Baseball Glance

By The Associated Press
April 12, 2021 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 6 3 .667 _
Baltimore 4 5 .444 2
New York 4 5 .444 2
Tampa Bay 4 5 .444 2
Toronto 4 5 .444 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 5 3 .625 _
Kansas City 4 3 .571 ½
Minnesota 5 4 .556 ½
Chicago 4 5 .444
Detroit 3 6 .333

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 6 3 .667 _
Los Angeles 6 3 .667 _
Seattle 5 4 .556 1
Texas 3 6 .333 3
Oakland 3 7 .300

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 6 3 .667 _
Atlanta 4 5 .444 2
New York 2 3 .400 2
Miami 2 6 .250
Washington 1 5 .167

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 6 3 .667 _
Milwaukee 5 4 .556 1
St. Louis 5 4 .556 1
Chicago 4 5 .444 2
Pittsburgh 3 6 .333 3

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 8 2 .800 _
San Diego 7 3 .700 1
San Francisco 6 3 .667
Arizona 4 6 .400 4
Colorado 3 7 .300 5

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Detroit 2

Boston 14, Baltimore 9

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings

Seattle 8, Minnesota 6

San Diego 2, Texas 0

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

L.A. Angels at Toronto, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Luzardo 0-1) at Arizona (Kelly 0-2), 3:40 p.m.

Seattle (Margevicius 0-1) at Baltimore (Means 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-0) at Toronto (Ryu 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 1-1) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 9, St. Louis 3

San Diego 2, Texas 0

L.A. Dodgers 3, Washington 0

Arizona 7, Cincinnati 0

San Francisco 4, Colorado 0

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6

Miami at N.Y. Mets, sus.

Monday’s Games

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Oakland (Luzardo 0-1) at Arizona (Kelly 0-2), 3:40 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (López 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 0-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-1) at San Francisco (Gausman 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

