On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Glance

By The Associated Press
April 14, 2021 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 7 3 .700 _
Baltimore 5 6 .455
New York 5 6 .455
Tampa Bay 5 6 .455
Toronto 5 6 .455

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 6 4 .600 _
Kansas City 5 4 .556 ½
Minnesota 5 5 .500 1
Chicago 5 6 .455
Detroit 5 6 .455

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 7 4 .636 _
Houston 6 5 .545 1
Seattle 6 5 .545 1
Oakland 5 7 .417
Texas 4 7 .364 3

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 4 3 .571 _
Philadelphia 6 5 .545 _
Miami 4 6 .400
Atlanta 4 7 .364 2
Washington 2 6 .250

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 7 4 .636 _
Milwaukee 6 5 .545 1
St. Louis 6 5 .545 1
Chicago 5 6 .455 2
Pittsburgh 4 7 .364 3

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 9 2 .818 _
San Diego 8 4 .667
San Francisco 7 4 .636 2
Arizona 4 8 .333
Colorado 3 8 .273 6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 4, Minnesota 2

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Seattle 4, Baltimore 3, 8 innings, 1st game

Oakland 7, Arizona 5

Baltimore 7, Seattle 6, 7 innings, 2nd game

Texas 8, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Kansas City 3, L.A. Angels 2

Cleveland 2, Chicago White Sox 0, 10 innings

Detroit 8, Houston 2

        Read more: Sports News

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle (Gonzales 0-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Richards 0-1) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Hill 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Kansas City (Junis 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 0-1) at Oakland (Irvin 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Oakland 7, Arizona 5

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 3, 8 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 8, San Diego 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 2

St. Louis 14, Washington 3

Miami 14, Atlanta 8

San Francisco 7, Cincinnati 6

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 0

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-1), 12:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 1-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 0-0), 12:20 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1), 12:35 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 0-2) at Washington (Corbin 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Inspector Brian Hess awarded Congressional Badge of Bravery