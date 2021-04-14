Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|7
|3
|.700
|_
|Baltimore
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|New York
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|Toronto
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|6
|4
|.600
|_
|Kansas City
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|Minnesota
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|Chicago
|5
|6
|.455
|1½
|Detroit
|5
|6
|.455
|1½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|7
|4
|.636
|_
|Houston
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Seattle
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Oakland
|5
|7
|.417
|2½
|Texas
|4
|7
|.364
|3
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|4
|3
|.571
|_
|Philadelphia
|6
|5
|.545
|_
|Miami
|4
|6
|.400
|1½
|Atlanta
|4
|7
|.364
|2
|Washington
|2
|6
|.250
|2½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|7
|4
|.636
|_
|Milwaukee
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|St. Louis
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Chicago
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Pittsburgh
|4
|7
|.364
|3
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|9
|2
|.818
|_
|San Diego
|8
|4
|.667
|1½
|San Francisco
|7
|4
|.636
|2
|Arizona
|4
|8
|.333
|5½
|Colorado
|3
|8
|.273
|6
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 4, Minnesota 2
Seattle 4, Baltimore 3, 8 innings, 1st game
Oakland 7, Arizona 5
Baltimore 7, Seattle 6, 7 innings, 2nd game
Texas 8, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 7, N.Y. Yankees 3
Kansas City 3, L.A. Angels 2
Cleveland 2, Chicago White Sox 0, 10 innings
Detroit 8, Houston 2
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle (Gonzales 0-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Richards 0-1) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Hill 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Kansas City (Junis 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 0-1) at Oakland (Irvin 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Oakland 7, Arizona 5
N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 3, 8 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 8, San Diego 4
Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 2
St. Louis 14, Washington 3
Miami 14, Atlanta 8
San Francisco 7, Cincinnati 6
L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 0
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-1), 12:10 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 1-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 0-0), 12:20 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1), 12:35 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 0-2) at Washington (Corbin 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
