Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|9
|3
|.750
|_
|Toronto
|6
|6
|.500
|3
|Baltimore
|5
|6
|.455
|3½
|New York
|5
|7
|.417
|4
|Tampa Bay
|5
|7
|.417
|4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|6
|4
|.600
|_
|Cleveland
|6
|5
|.545
|½
|Chicago
|6
|6
|.500
|1
|Detroit
|6
|6
|.500
|1
|Minnesota
|5
|7
|.417
|2
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|7
|5
|.583
|_
|Seattle
|6
|5
|.545
|½
|Houston
|6
|6
|.500
|1
|Oakland
|5
|7
|.417
|2
|Texas
|5
|7
|.417
|2
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|5
|3
|.625
|_
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|.500
|1
|Miami
|5
|6
|.455
|1½
|Washington
|3
|6
|.333
|2½
|Atlanta
|4
|8
|.333
|3
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|7
|5
|.583
|_
|Milwaukee
|7
|5
|.583
|_
|St. Louis
|6
|6
|.500
|1
|Chicago
|5
|7
|.417
|2
|Pittsburgh
|5
|7
|.417
|2
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|10
|2
|.833
|_
|San Francisco
|8
|4
|.667
|2
|San Diego
|8
|5
|.615
|2½
|Arizona
|4
|8
|.333
|6
|Colorado
|3
|9
|.250
|7
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Boston 3, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Kansas City 6, L.A. Angels 1
Boston 7, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Texas 5, Tampa Bay 1
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 0
Detroit 6, Houston 4
Seattle at Baltimore, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 3:35 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Wacha 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 1-1) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (López 0-2) at Texas (Foltynewicz 0-2), 8:05 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 2-0) at Kansas City (Minor 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1), 9:38 p.m.
Detroit (Ureña 0-2) at Oakland (Montas 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 0-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 6, St. Louis 0
Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0
San Francisco 3, Cincinnati 0
N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 5, San Diego 1
Miami 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 2
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta (Smyly 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-1), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Philadelphia (Moore 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 1-1) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 0-0) at Colorado (González 1-0), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at San Diego (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
