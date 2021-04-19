On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Glance

By The Associated Press
April 19, 2021 10:02 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 11 6 .647 _
Tampa Bay 8 8 .500
Baltimore 7 9 .438
Toronto 7 9 .438
New York 5 10 .333 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Kansas City 9 5 .643 _
Cleveland 8 7 .533
Chicago 8 9 .471
Minnesota 6 8 .429 3
Detroit 6 10 .375 4

West Division

W L Pct GB
Seattle 10 6 .625 _
Los Angeles 8 5 .615 ½
Oakland 9 7 .563 1
Houston 7 8 .467
Texas 7 9 .438 3

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 7 4 .636 _
Philadelphia 8 7 .533 1
Miami 7 8 .467 2
Atlanta 7 9 .438
Washington 5 8 .385 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 9 6 .600 _
Milwaukee 8 7 .533 1
St. Louis 7 8 .467 2
Pittsburgh 7 9 .438
Chicago 6 9 .400 3

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 13 3 .813 _
San Francisco 9 6 .600
San Diego 10 7 .588
Arizona 6 10 .375 7
Colorado 4 12 .250 9

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2, 7 innings, 1st game

        Insight by Red Hat: Learn how organizations are working to meet their missions in real-time by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 3

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Kansas City 2, Toronto 0

Texas 1, Baltimore 0, 10 innings

Oakland 3, Detroit 2

Seattle 7, Houston 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Boston 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, ppd.

        Read more: Sports News

Monday’s Games

Boston 11, Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 2-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-0) at Oakland (TBD), 6:30 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Morton 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 0-1) at Miami (Neidert 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Anderson 1-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 1-1) at Boston (Rodríguez 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 1-0) at Kansas City (Keller 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1) at Colorado (Gray 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 10 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 3

San Francisco 1, Miami 0

Arizona 5, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 2, Colorado 1

Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Atlanta 13, Chicago Cubs 4

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 0-1) at Miami (Neidert 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Anderson 1-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 0-2) at Washington (Corbin 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1) at Colorado (Gray 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 1-1) at San Diego (Paddack 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Leadership Development for Executive...
4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors assigned to the USS America become naturalized citizens