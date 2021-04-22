On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Glance

By The Associated Press
April 22, 2021 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 12 7 .632 _
Tampa Bay 10 9 .526 2
Baltimore 8 10 .444
Toronto 8 10 .444
New York 6 11 .353 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Kansas City 10 7 .588 _
Chicago 9 9 .500
Cleveland 8 8 .500
Detroit 7 12 .368 4
Minnesota 6 11 .353 4

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 12 7 .632 _
Seattle 11 7 .611 ½
Los Angeles 9 7 .563
Texas 9 10 .474 3
Houston 7 10 .412 4

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 7 6 .538 _
Philadelphia 9 9 .500 ½
Miami 8 9 .471 1
Atlanta 8 10 .444
Washington 7 9 .438

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 11 7 .611 _
Cincinnati 9 9 .500 2
Pittsburgh 9 10 .474
Chicago 8 9 .471
St. Louis 8 10 .444 3

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 14 4 .778 _
San Francisco 11 7 .611 3
San Diego 10 10 .500 5
Arizona 9 10 .474
Colorado 6 12 .333 8

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 3, Baltimore 0

        Insight by ViON: Learn how SOCOM is offering a DevSecOps-as-a-service approach to make it easier to push capabilities out securely in this free webinar.

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Colorado 6, Houston 3

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4

Oakland 13, Minnesota 12, 10 innings

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Kansas City 9, Tampa Bay 8

Toronto 6, Boston 3

        Read more: Sports News

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oakland (Irvin 1-2) at Baltimore (López 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 1-1) at Detroit (Mize 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1) at Cleveland (Allen 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Boston (Pérez 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-0) at Minnesota (Happ 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 3, Baltimore 0

Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 5

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Colorado 6, Houston 3

Washington 1, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 4, San Diego 2

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Arizona 5, Cincinnati 4, 1st game

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Arizona 8, Cincinnati 5, 10 innings, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 16, N.Y. Mets 4

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2

Arizona 14, Cincinnati 11, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-2), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 1-1) at Atlanta (Ynoa 0-1), 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-0) at Minnesota (Happ 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 0-0) at St. Louis (Kim 0-0), 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 0-1) at San Francisco (Wood 1-0), 9:45 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|20 #ShiftHappens Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA building in DC illuminated by green lights to signal the importance of preserving the environment