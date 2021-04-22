Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|12
|7
|.632
|_
|Tampa Bay
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|Baltimore
|8
|10
|.444
|3½
|Toronto
|8
|10
|.444
|3½
|New York
|6
|11
|.353
|5
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|10
|7
|.588
|_
|Chicago
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|Cleveland
|8
|8
|.500
|1½
|Detroit
|7
|12
|.368
|4
|Minnesota
|6
|11
|.353
|4
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|12
|7
|.632
|_
|Seattle
|11
|7
|.611
|½
|Los Angeles
|9
|7
|.563
|1½
|Texas
|9
|10
|.474
|3
|Houston
|7
|10
|.412
|4
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|7
|6
|.538
|_
|Philadelphia
|9
|9
|.500
|½
|Miami
|8
|9
|.471
|1
|Atlanta
|8
|10
|.444
|1½
|Washington
|7
|9
|.438
|1½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|11
|7
|.611
|_
|Cincinnati
|9
|9
|.500
|2
|Pittsburgh
|9
|10
|.474
|2½
|Chicago
|8
|9
|.471
|2½
|St. Louis
|8
|10
|.444
|3
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|14
|4
|.778
|_
|San Francisco
|11
|7
|.611
|3
|San Diego
|10
|10
|.500
|5
|Arizona
|9
|10
|.474
|5½
|Colorado
|6
|12
|.333
|8
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 3, Baltimore 0
Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Colorado 6, Houston 3
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4
Oakland 13, Minnesota 12, 10 innings
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Kansas City 9, Tampa Bay 8
Toronto 6, Boston 3
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Oakland (Irvin 1-2) at Baltimore (López 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 1-1) at Detroit (Mize 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1) at Cleveland (Allen 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Boston (Pérez 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-0) at Minnesota (Happ 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 3, Baltimore 0
Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 5
Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Colorado 6, Houston 3
Washington 1, St. Louis 0
Milwaukee 4, San Diego 2
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Arizona 5, Cincinnati 4, 1st game
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Arizona 8, Cincinnati 5, 10 innings, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 16, N.Y. Mets 4
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2
Arizona 14, Cincinnati 11, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-2), 2:20 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 1-1) at Atlanta (Ynoa 0-1), 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-0) at Minnesota (Happ 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 0-0) at St. Louis (Kim 0-0), 8:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 0-1) at San Francisco (Wood 1-0), 9:45 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-1), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
