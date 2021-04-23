On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Baseball Glance

By The Associated Press
April 23, 2021 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 12 8 .600 _
Tampa Bay 10 9 .526
Baltimore 8 10 .444 3
Toronto 8 10 .444 3
New York 7 11 .389 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Kansas City 10 7 .588 _
Chicago 9 9 .500
Cleveland 8 9 .471 2
Detroit 7 12 .368 4
Minnesota 6 11 .353 4

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 12 7 .632 _
Seattle 12 7 .632 _
Los Angeles 9 8 .529 2
Texas 9 10 .474 3
Houston 8 10 .444

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 9 9 .500 _
New York 7 7 .500 _
Atlanta 8 10 .444 1
Miami 8 10 .444 1
Washington 7 9 .438 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 11 7 .611 _
Chicago 9 9 .500 2
Cincinnati 9 9 .500 2
Pittsburgh 9 10 .474
St. Louis 8 10 .444 3

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 14 5 .737 _
San Francisco 12 7 .632 2
San Diego 11 10 .524 4
Arizona 9 10 .474 5
Colorado 6 12 .333

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 3

Seattle 7, Boston 3, 10 innings

Houston 8, L.A. Angels 2

Friday’s Games

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City (Singer 0-2) at Detroit (Boyd 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 1-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-1), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Cahill 0-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 1-1) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 1-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oakland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2

Arizona 14, Cincinnati 11, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 3, Miami 0

San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Cahill 0-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 2-1) at St. Louis (Gant 0-2), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-2), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Ross 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-0), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 1-2) at Atlanta (Smyly 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (López 0-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 1-0), 9:05 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 2-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.

