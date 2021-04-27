On Air: Innovation In Government
Sports News

Baseball Glance

By The Associated Press
April 27, 2021 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 14 9 .609 _
Tampa Bay 11 12 .478 3
Toronto 10 11 .476 3
Baltimore 10 12 .455
New York 9 13 .409

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Kansas City 14 7 .667 _
Chicago 12 9 .571 2
Cleveland 10 11 .476 4
Minnesota 7 14 .333 7
Detroit 7 16 .304 8

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 15 8 .652 _
Seattle 13 10 .565 2
Los Angeles 11 10 .524 3
Houston 11 11 .500
Texas 9 14 .391 6

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 9 8 .529 _
Philadelphia 11 11 .500 ½
Atlanta 10 12 .455
Miami 10 12 .455
Washington 8 11 .421 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 13 9 .591 _
Pittsburgh 11 11 .500 2
St. Louis 11 11 .500 2
Chicago 10 12 .455 3
Cincinnati 10 12 .455 3

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 15 8 .652 _
San Francisco 15 8 .652 _
San Diego 13 11 .542
Arizona 11 11 .500
Colorado 8 14 .364

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 4

Houston 5, Seattle 2

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (Happ 1-0) at Cleveland (Allen 1-3), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-2) at Toronto (Matz 4-0), 7:07 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-1) at Texas (Dunning 1-0), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 1-0) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 1

Atlanta 8, Chicago Cubs 7

Miami 8, Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 12, Colorado 0

Cincinnati 5, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 0-2) at Milwaukee (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-2) at Toronto (Matz 4-0), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 1-0) at Arizona (Widener 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 1-1) at San Francisco (Wood 2-0), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

