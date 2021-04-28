Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|15
|9
|.625
|_
|Tampa Bay
|12
|12
|.500
|3
|Toronto
|11
|11
|.500
|3
|Baltimore
|10
|13
|.435
|4½
|New York
|10
|13
|.435
|4½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|14
|8
|.636
|_
|Chicago
|12
|10
|.545
|2
|Cleveland
|11
|12
|.478
|3½
|Minnesota
|8
|15
|.348
|6½
|Detroit
|8
|16
|.333
|7
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|15
|9
|.625
|_
|Seattle
|13
|11
|.542
|2
|Houston
|12
|11
|.522
|2½
|Los Angeles
|11
|11
|.500
|3
|Texas
|10
|14
|.417
|5
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|9
|9
|.500
|_
|Atlanta
|11
|12
|.478
|½
|Philadelphia
|11
|12
|.478
|½
|Miami
|11
|13
|.458
|1
|Washington
|8
|12
|.400
|2
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|14
|10
|.583
|_
|Pittsburgh
|12
|11
|.522
|1½
|St. Louis
|12
|11
|.522
|1½
|Cincinnati
|11
|13
|.458
|3
|Chicago
|10
|13
|.435
|3½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|16
|9
|.640
|_
|San Francisco
|15
|9
|.625
|½
|Arizona
|12
|11
|.522
|3
|San Diego
|13
|12
|.520
|3
|Colorado
|9
|14
|.391
|6
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1
Cleveland 7, Minnesota 4
Boston 2, N.Y. Mets 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 1
Toronto 9, Washington 5
Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3
Houston 2, Seattle 0
Texas 6, L.A. Angels 1
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 10, Cleveland 2
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1) at Baltimore (López 1-3), 1:05 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 2-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 0-1) at Houston (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Pérez 0-1) at Texas (Gibson 2-0), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1
Boston 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Toronto 9, Washington 5
Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 0
St. Louis 5, Philadelphia 2
Milwaukee 5, Miami 4
Arizona 5, San Diego 1
Colorado 7, San Francisco 5, 10 innings
Cincinnati 6, L.A. Dodgers 5
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 6, Milwaukee 2
L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 0
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia (Nola 2-1) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), 1:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 1-3) at Arizona (Weaver 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
