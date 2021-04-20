On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Bautista Agut beats Andújar to advance in Barcelona Open

By The Associated Press
April 20, 2021 4:32 pm
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Fifth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut defeated fellow Spaniard Pablo Andújar 6-4, 6-0 on Tuesday to advance to the round of 16 in the Barcelona Open.

Bautista Agut will now face Jannik Sinner, who got past Egor Gerasimov 6-3, 6-2 at the clay-court tournament.

Seventh-seeded Denis Shapovalov defeated Jeremy Chardy 6-3, 7-5, while David Goffin beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-2, 6-4.

American Frances Tiafoe advanced past wild card Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 7-6 (2), while Australian Jordan Thompson defeated veteran Richard Gasquet 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-6 (3).

Local favorite Feliciano Lopez lost 6-4, 6-3 against Italian wild card Lorenzo Musetti.

Top-seeded Rafael Nadal makes his debut on Wednesday.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

