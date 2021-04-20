Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baylor women sign another grad transfer in Alabama PG Lewis

By The Associated Press
April 20, 2021 7:58 pm
1 min read
      

WACO, Texas (AP) — Big 12 women’s basketball champion Baylor added another graduate transfer when Alabama starting point guard Jordan Lewis signed with the Lady Bears.

The signing of Lewis, who started 130 games the past four seasons for the Crimson Tide, was announced by Baylor on Tuesday night.

The 5-foot-7 guard from Windermere, Florida, averaged 17.0 points and 4.2 assists per games this past season for Alabama, where she finished her career with 1,581 points, 510 assists, 535 rebounds, 159 steals and 167 3-point field goals.

“We’re excited to add Jordan Lewis to our Lady Bear family. She brings immediate experience at the guard position along with a relentless desire to win,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “She is a proven player at a high level, Jordan is a key addition to our returning players.”

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Lewis is the fifth graduate transfer to sign with Baylor the past three years, following Chloe Jackson, Te’a Cooper, Erin DeGrate and DiJonai Carrington. Jackson, Cooper and Carrington were all WNBA draft picks after playing for the Lady Bears their final college seasons.

Lewis received her undergraduate degree in marketing from Alabama in August 2019, and is set to complete her MBA in May.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|20 Manage Your Work with Project
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force partnership helps rare woodpecker thrive