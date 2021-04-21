Bilbao told by UEFA it’s been dropped as Euro 2020 host

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish city of Bilbao has been dropped by UEFA as a host for the upcoming European Championship, local authorities said Wednesday.

Bilbao was supposed to be one of 12 cities across the continent to host games for the tournament, but had been unable to give UEFA guarantees that fans would be allowed into the stadium amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The city’s local organizers threatened to sue the European soccer body over its “unilateral” decision drop the city as a host. It had been scheduled to host Spain’s matches in Group E group against Poland, Sweden and Slovakia.

