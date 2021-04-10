Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Blue Jays look to stop 4-game skid

By The Associated Press
April 10, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Los Angeles Angels (6-2) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (3-5)

Dunedin; Saturday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: TBD Blue Jays: Steven Matz (1-0, 1.42 ERA, .47 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 runs

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays enter the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Blue Jays finished 17-9 in home games in 2020. Toronto hit .255 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 4 total triples last season.

The Angels went 10-19 on the road in 2020. Los Angeles pitchers struck out 8.7 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 5.09.

The teams meet for the second time this year. Los Angeles leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), Robbie Ray: (elbow), Nate Pearson: (adductor), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Tyler Chatwood: (triceps), Ryan Borucki: (covid vaccine), George Springer: (left oblique), Teoscar Hernandez: (health protocols), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (covid vaccine symptoms).

Angels: Felix Pena: (right hamstring), Luke Bard: (hip), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 I Got My GSA Schedule - How Do I Flaunt...
4|9 Crush Your Government Contracting Sales...
4|9 Proposal Lessons Learned: We Made the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh throws out first pitch before Red Sox-Orioles game