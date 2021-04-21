Trending:
Blue Jays take 3-game slide into matchup with Red Sox

By The Associated Press
April 21, 2021 3:45 am
1 min read
      

Toronto Blue Jays (7-10, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (12-6, first in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton (0-0, 8.31 ERA, 4.15 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Red Sox: Garrett Richards (0-1, 18.00 ERA, 5.25 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Red Sox are 7-3 against AL East teams. Boston has slugged .470, good for the best mark in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the team with a .766 slugging percentage, including 13 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Blue Jays are 4-3 against AL East Division opponents. Toronto has hit 21 home runs this season, eleventh in the American League. Bo Bichette leads the team with five, averaging one every 13.6 at-bats.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 4-2. Eduardo Rodriguez earned his third victory and Xander Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Boston. Hyun Jin Ryu took his second loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinez leads the Red Sox with 13 extra base hits and is slugging .766.

Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 11 RBIs and is batting .298.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .304 batting average, 3.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .237 batting average, 2.94 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).

Blue Jays: T.J. Zeuch: (undisclosed), Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), Ross Stripling: (forearm), Jordan Romano: (forearm), David Phelps: (back), Nate Pearson: (adductor), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Tyler Chatwood: (triceps), George Springer: (left oblique), Teoscar Hernandez: (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

