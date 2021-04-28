Trending:
Boston 1, N.Y. Mets 0

By The Associated Press
April 28, 2021 9:53 pm
< a min read
      
Boston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 28 0 2 0
Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 Nimmo cf 3 0 0 0
Verdugo rf-lf 3 0 0 0 Lindor ss 3 0 0 0
Martinez lf 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0
M.Barnes p 0 0 0 0 Conforto rf 4 0 0 0
Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 0 Davis 3b 2 0 0 0
Devers 3b 3 0 2 0 Smith lf 4 0 0 0
Vázquez c 3 0 1 1 McNeil 2b 3 0 1 0
Gonzalez 2b 3 0 0 0 McCann c 2 0 0 0
Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 deGrom p 2 0 0 0
Pivetta p 2 0 0 0 Loup p 0 0 0 0
Whitlock p 0 0 0 0 Villar ph 1 0 0 0
Cordero ph 1 0 0 0 May p 0 0 0 0
Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 Díaz p 0 0 0 0
Renfroe rf 0 0 0 0
Boston 010 000 000 1
New York 000 000 000 0

DP_Boston 1, New York 1. LOB_Boston 3, New York 6. 2B_Bogaerts (9), Vázquez (4), Devers (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Pivetta W,3-0 5 1 0 0 3 7
Whitlock H,3 2 1 0 0 1 4
Ottavino H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1
M.Barnes S,6-6 1 0 0 0 0 3
New York
deGrom L,2-2 6 3 1 1 1 9
Loup 1 1 0 0 0 1
May 1 0 0 0 0 3
Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Pivetta (Davis).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:56. A_8,051 (41,922).

