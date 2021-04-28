Boston 1, N.Y. Mets 0

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nimmo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martinez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Davis 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Smith lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gonzalez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCann c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|deGrom p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pivetta p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Whitlock p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordero ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Boston 1, New York 1. LOB_Boston 3, New York 6. 2B_Bogaerts (9), Vázquez (4), Devers (5).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pivetta W,3-0
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Whitlock H,3
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Ottavino H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M.Barnes S,6-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|deGrom L,2-2
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|9
|Loup
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|May
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Díaz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Pivetta (Davis).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_2:56. A_8,051 (41,922).
