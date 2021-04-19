Boston 11, Chicago White Sox 4

Chicago Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 4 9 4 Totals 38 11 17 10 Anderson ss 4 2 3 0 Hernández 2b 6 2 2 1 Eaton rf 4 0 2 3 Verdugo cf 4 2 3 1 Robert cf 4 0 1 1 Martinez dh 5 2 3 2 Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 Devers 3b 3 2 2 1 Grandal c 3 0 0 0 Vázquez c 5 2 3 0 Collins c 1 0 0 0 Gonzalez ss 3 1 1 1 Mercedes dh-p 4 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 1 2 Mendick p 0 0 0 0 Cordero lf 4 0 2 2 Lamb 3b 4 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0 García lf 4 1 1 0 Madrigal 2b 4 1 1 0

Chicago 101 010 100 — 4 Boston 621 100 10x — 11

E_García (1). DP_Chicago 1, Boston 0. LOB_Chicago 5, Boston 11. 2B_Robert (7), Eaton 2 (3), Anderson (1), Hernández (4). 3B_Madrigal (1). HR_Hernández (3), Martinez (6), Verdugo (3). SB_Anderson 2 (3). SF_Renfroe (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Giolito L,1-1 1 8 8 7 2 0 Mercedes 1 3 1 1 2 0 Burdi 3 4 2 2 1 3 Ruiz 2 1 0 0 1 4 Mendick 1 1 0 0 0 1

Boston Eovaldi W,3-1 6 1-3 9 4 4 0 10 Whitlock 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

Giolito pitched to 2 batters in the 2nd.

HBP_Mendick (Gonzalez).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:15. A_4,738 (37,755).

