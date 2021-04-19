Boston 11, Chicago White Sox 4

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|
|Totals
|38
|11
|17
|10
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|
|Hernández 2b
|6
|2
|2
|1
|
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|
|Verdugo cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Martinez dh
|5
|2
|3
|2
|
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|5
|2
|3
|0
|
|Collins c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gonzalez ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mercedes dh-p
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Mendick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordero lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Lamb 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|García lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|101
|010
|100
|—
|4
|Boston
|621
|100
|10x
|—
|11
E_García (1). DP_Chicago 1, Boston 0. LOB_Chicago 5, Boston 11. 2B_Robert (7), Eaton 2 (3), Anderson (1), Hernández (4). 3B_Madrigal (1). HR_Hernández (3), Martinez (6), Verdugo (3). SB_Anderson 2 (3). SF_Renfroe (2).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Giolito L,1-1
|1
|
|8
|8
|7
|2
|0
|Mercedes
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Burdi
|3
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Ruiz
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Mendick
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eovaldi W,3-1
|6
|1-3
|9
|4
|4
|0
|10
|Whitlock
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Giolito pitched to 2 batters in the 2nd.
HBP_Mendick (Gonzalez).
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:15. A_4,738 (37,755).
