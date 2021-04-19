On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Boston 11, Chicago White Sox 4

By The Associated Press
April 19, 2021 2:45 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 4 9 4 Totals 38 11 17 10
Anderson ss 4 2 3 0 Hernández 2b 6 2 2 1
Eaton rf 4 0 2 3 Verdugo cf 4 2 3 1
Robert cf 4 0 1 1 Martinez dh 5 2 3 2
Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 Devers 3b 3 2 2 1
Grandal c 3 0 0 0 Vázquez c 5 2 3 0
Collins c 1 0 0 0 Gonzalez ss 3 1 1 1
Mercedes dh-p 4 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 1 2
Mendick p 0 0 0 0 Cordero lf 4 0 2 2
Lamb 3b 4 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0
García lf 4 1 1 0
Madrigal 2b 4 1 1 0
Chicago 101 010 100 4
Boston 621 100 10x 11

E_García (1). DP_Chicago 1, Boston 0. LOB_Chicago 5, Boston 11. 2B_Robert (7), Eaton 2 (3), Anderson (1), Hernández (4). 3B_Madrigal (1). HR_Hernández (3), Martinez (6), Verdugo (3). SB_Anderson 2 (3). SF_Renfroe (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Giolito L,1-1 1 8 8 7 2 0
Mercedes 1 3 1 1 2 0
Burdi 3 4 2 2 1 3
Ruiz 2 1 0 0 1 4
Mendick 1 1 0 0 0 1
Boston
Eovaldi W,3-1 6 1-3 9 4 4 0 10
Whitlock 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

Giolito pitched to 2 batters in the 2nd.

HBP_Mendick (Gonzalez).

        Insight by Red Hat: Learn how organizations are working to meet their missions in real-time by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:15. A_4,738 (37,755).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Leadership Development for Executive...
4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors assigned to the USS America become naturalized citizens