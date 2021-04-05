Trending:
Boston 11, Tampa Bay 2

By The Associated Press
April 5, 2021 10:56 pm
1 min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 7 2 6 8
Tsutsugo 1b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .077
Meadows dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .188
Arozarena lf-rf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .364
Lowe 2b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .364
Margot rf-cf 3 0 1 1 1 2 .385
Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .273
a-Díaz ph-3b 0 0 0 1 1 0 .300
Adames ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .182
Kiermaier cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Brosseau lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Zunino c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .125
b-Odom ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 11 16 10 3 8
Hernández 2b 5 0 1 1 0 3 .133
Verdugo cf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .133
Martinez dh 3 2 2 3 2 0 .533
Bogaerts ss 5 1 4 1 0 0 .294
Devers 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Vázquez c 4 2 2 0 0 0 .455
Gonzalez 1b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .273
Renfroe rf 3 2 2 1 0 0 .200
Cordero lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .222
Tampa Bay 000 000 020_2 7 1
Boston 010 222 04x_11 16 0

a-walked for Wendle in the 8th. b-grounded out for Zunino in the 9th.

E_Zunino (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Boston 6. 2B_Adames (1), Cordero (1), Verdugo (1), Bogaerts (1), Hernández (1). HR_Martinez (2), off Mazza. RBIs_Margot (3), Díaz (3), Cordero 2 (2), Renfroe (1), Bogaerts (1), Hernández (2), Verdugo 2 (2), Martinez 3 (6). SF_Renfroe, Verdugo.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Margot, Wendle, Meadows, Brosseau); Boston 4 (Devers 2, Hernández, Martinez). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 10; Boston 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Gonzalez, Renfroe, Bogaerts, Cordero. GIDP_Kiermaier, Wendle, Vázquez, Bogaerts.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Wendle, Lowe, Tsutsugo; Adames, Lowe, Tsutsugo); Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Hernández, Gonzalez; Devers, Hernández, Gonzalez).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wacha, L, 0-1 5 8 5 4 2 6 90 7.20
Mazza 2 2-3 7 6 6 1 2 61 20.25
Springs 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 0.00
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pivetta, W, 1-0 5 2 0 0 4 4 92 0.00
Andriese 2 1-3 5 2 2 0 2 44 4.50
Hernandez 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 14 6.75
Ottavino, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 6.75
Valdez 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Hernandez 3-2, Ottavino 3-0. WP_Wacha, Pivetta. PB_Vázquez (2).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:26. A_4,577 (37,755).

