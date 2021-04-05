Boston 11, Tampa Bay 2

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|6
|8
|
|Tsutsugo 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|Meadows dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Arozarena lf-rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.364
|Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.364
|Margot rf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.385
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|a-Díaz ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.300
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|Kiermaier cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Brosseau lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Zunino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.125
|b-Odom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|11
|16
|10
|3
|8
|
|Hernández 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.133
|Verdugo cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.133
|Martinez dh
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|.533
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Vázquez c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.455
|Gonzalez 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Renfroe rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Cordero lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.222
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|020_2
|7
|1
|Boston
|010
|222
|04x_11
|16
|0
a-walked for Wendle in the 8th. b-grounded out for Zunino in the 9th.
E_Zunino (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Boston 6. 2B_Adames (1), Cordero (1), Verdugo (1), Bogaerts (1), Hernández (1). HR_Martinez (2), off Mazza. RBIs_Margot (3), Díaz (3), Cordero 2 (2), Renfroe (1), Bogaerts (1), Hernández (2), Verdugo 2 (2), Martinez 3 (6). SF_Renfroe, Verdugo.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Margot, Wendle, Meadows, Brosseau); Boston 4 (Devers 2, Hernández, Martinez). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 10; Boston 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_Gonzalez, Renfroe, Bogaerts, Cordero. GIDP_Kiermaier, Wendle, Vázquez, Bogaerts.
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Wendle, Lowe, Tsutsugo; Adames, Lowe, Tsutsugo); Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Hernández, Gonzalez; Devers, Hernández, Gonzalez).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha, L, 0-1
|5
|
|8
|5
|4
|2
|6
|90
|7.20
|Mazza
|2
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|1
|2
|61
|20.25
|Springs
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, W, 1-0
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4
|92
|0.00
|Andriese
|2
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|44
|4.50
|Hernandez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|14
|6.75
|Ottavino, H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|6.75
|Valdez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Hernandez 3-2, Ottavino 3-0. WP_Wacha, Pivetta. PB_Vázquez (2).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:26. A_4,577 (37,755).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments