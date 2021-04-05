Trending:
Boston 11, Tampa Bay 2

By The Associated Press
April 5, 2021 10:58 pm
Tampa Bay Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 36 11 16 10
Tsutsugo 1b 5 1 1 0 Hernández 2b 5 0 1 1
Meadows dh 5 0 0 0 Verdugo cf 4 1 2 2
Arozarena lf-rf 3 1 2 0 Martinez dh 3 2 2 3
Lowe 2b 3 0 2 0 Bogaerts ss 5 1 4 1
Margot rf-cf 3 0 1 1 Devers 3b 5 0 0 0
Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0 Vázquez c 4 2 2 0
Díaz ph-3b 0 0 0 1 Gonzalez 1b 3 2 1 0
Adames ss 3 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 3 2 2 1
Kiermaier cf 1 0 0 0 Cordero lf 4 1 2 2
Brosseau lf 3 0 0 0
Zunino c 2 0 0 0
Odom ph 1 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 020 2
Boston 010 222 04x 11

E_Zunino (1). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Boston 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Boston 6. 2B_Adames (1), Cordero (1), Verdugo (1), Bogaerts (1), Hernández (1). HR_Martinez (2). SF_Renfroe (1), Verdugo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Wacha L,0-1 5 8 5 4 2 6
Mazza 2 2-3 7 6 6 1 2
Springs 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Boston
Pivetta W,1-0 5 2 0 0 4 4
Andriese 2 1-3 5 2 2 0 2
Hernandez 1-3 0 0 0 2 1
Ottavino H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Valdez 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Wacha, Pivetta.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:26. A_4,577 (37,755).

