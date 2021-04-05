Boston 11, Tampa Bay 2

Tampa Bay Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 36 11 16 10 Tsutsugo 1b 5 1 1 0 Hernández 2b 5 0 1 1 Meadows dh 5 0 0 0 Verdugo cf 4 1 2 2 Arozarena lf-rf 3 1 2 0 Martinez dh 3 2 2 3 Lowe 2b 3 0 2 0 Bogaerts ss 5 1 4 1 Margot rf-cf 3 0 1 1 Devers 3b 5 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0 Vázquez c 4 2 2 0 Díaz ph-3b 0 0 0 1 Gonzalez 1b 3 2 1 0 Adames ss 3 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 3 2 2 1 Kiermaier cf 1 0 0 0 Cordero lf 4 1 2 2 Brosseau lf 3 0 0 0 Zunino c 2 0 0 0 Odom ph 1 0 0 0

Tampa Bay 000 000 020 — 2 Boston 010 222 04x — 11

E_Zunino (1). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Boston 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Boston 6. 2B_Adames (1), Cordero (1), Verdugo (1), Bogaerts (1), Hernández (1). HR_Martinez (2). SF_Renfroe (1), Verdugo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Wacha L,0-1 5 8 5 4 2 6 Mazza 2 2-3 7 6 6 1 2 Springs 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

Boston Pivetta W,1-0 5 2 0 0 4 4 Andriese 2 1-3 5 2 2 0 2 Hernandez 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 Ottavino H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Valdez 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Wacha, Pivetta.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:26. A_4,577 (37,755).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.