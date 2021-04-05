Boston 11, Tampa Bay 2

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|36
|11
|16
|10
|
|Tsutsugo 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hernández 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Meadows dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Arozarena lf-rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|4
|1
|
|Margot rf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Díaz ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Gonzalez 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Kiermaier cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordero lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Brosseau lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zunino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Odom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|Boston
|010
|222
|04x
|—
|11
E_Zunino (1). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Boston 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Boston 6. 2B_Adames (1), Cordero (1), Verdugo (1), Bogaerts (1), Hernández (1). HR_Martinez (2). SF_Renfroe (1), Verdugo (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wacha L,0-1
|5
|
|8
|5
|4
|2
|6
|Mazza
|2
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|1
|2
|Springs
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pivetta W,1-0
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Andriese
|2
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Hernandez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Ottavino H,1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Valdez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Wacha, Pivetta.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:26. A_4,577 (37,755).
