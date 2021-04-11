On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Boston 14, Baltimore 9

By The Associated Press
April 11, 2021 5:08 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 44 14 17 13 Totals 34 9 10 8
Hernández cf 5 2 2 1 Mullins cf 4 2 2 0
Verdugo rf 5 2 2 3 Mancini 1b 4 1 1 4
Martinez dh 6 4 4 4 Santander rf 1 0 0 0
Bogaerts ss 5 1 3 0 McKenna ph-rf 3 2 2 0
Arroyo ph-ss 1 0 1 0 Mountcastle dh 5 1 1 0
Devers 3b 5 2 2 5 Stewart lf 3 1 1 0
Vázquez c 5 1 1 0 Franco 3b 4 1 2 4
Gonzalez 2b 4 1 0 0 Ruiz 2b 5 0 0 0
Dalbec 1b 4 0 1 0 Severino c 3 0 0 0
Cordero lf 4 1 1 0 Galvis ss 1 0 1 0
Urías ss 1 1 0 0
Boston 004 051 040 14
Baltimore 000 103 302 9

E_Dalbec (1), Sceroler (1), Urías (1), Ruiz (1). DP_Boston 2, Baltimore 2. LOB_Boston 9, Baltimore 7. 2B_Dalbec (1), Bogaerts (2), Mountcastle (2), Mullins (5). 3B_McKenna (1). HR_Verdugo (1), Martinez 3 (5), Devers 2 (4), Franco (1), Mancini (2). S_Santander (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Pivetta W,2-0 6 7 4 4 3 7
Brice 2-3 1 3 3 2 2
Sawamura H,1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
P.Valdez 1 2 2 2 2 1
Baltimore
López L,0-2 4 8 7 7 1 4
Sceroler 1 5 3 3 1 2
Wells 2 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Armstrong 2-3 2 3 2 1 1
Fry 1 1 0 0 0 3

López pitched to 3 batters in the 5th, Sceroler pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_López (Verdugo), Sceroler (Hernández), Armstrong (Gonzalez). WP_P.Valdez(2).

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Scott Barry; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:46. A_8,171 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh throws out first pitch before Red Sox-Orioles game