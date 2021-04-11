Boston 14, Baltimore 9

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|44
|14
|17
|13
|
|Totals
|34
|9
|10
|8
|
|Hernández cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Verdugo rf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|
|Martinez dh
|6
|4
|4
|4
|
|Santander rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|McKenna ph-rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Arroyo ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mountcastle dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|5
|2
|2
|5
|
|Stewart lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|
|Gonzalez 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Severino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordero lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Galvis ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urías ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|004
|051
|040
|—
|14
|Baltimore
|000
|103
|302
|—
|9
E_Dalbec (1), Sceroler (1), Urías (1), Ruiz (1). DP_Boston 2, Baltimore 2. LOB_Boston 9, Baltimore 7. 2B_Dalbec (1), Bogaerts (2), Mountcastle (2), Mullins (5). 3B_McKenna (1). HR_Verdugo (1), Martinez 3 (5), Devers 2 (4), Franco (1), Mancini (2). S_Santander (1).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pivetta W,2-0
|6
|
|7
|4
|4
|3
|7
|Brice
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Sawamura H,1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|P.Valdez
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|López L,0-2
|4
|
|8
|7
|7
|1
|4
|Sceroler
|1
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Wells
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Armstrong
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Fry
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
López pitched to 3 batters in the 5th, Sceroler pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP_López (Verdugo), Sceroler (Hernández), Armstrong (Gonzalez). WP_P.Valdez(2).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Scott Barry; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:46. A_8,171 (45,971).
