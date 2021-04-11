Boston 14, Baltimore 9

Boston Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 44 14 17 13 Totals 34 9 10 8 Hernández cf 5 2 2 1 Mullins cf 4 2 2 0 Verdugo rf 5 2 2 3 Mancini 1b 4 1 1 4 Martinez dh 6 4 4 4 Santander rf 1 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 5 1 3 0 McKenna ph-rf 3 2 2 0 Arroyo ph-ss 1 0 1 0 Mountcastle dh 5 1 1 0 Devers 3b 5 2 2 5 Stewart lf 3 1 1 0 Vázquez c 5 1 1 0 Franco 3b 4 1 2 4 Gonzalez 2b 4 1 0 0 Ruiz 2b 5 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b 4 0 1 0 Severino c 3 0 0 0 Cordero lf 4 1 1 0 Galvis ss 1 0 1 0 Urías ss 1 1 0 0

Boston 004 051 040 — 14 Baltimore 000 103 302 — 9

E_Dalbec (1), Sceroler (1), Urías (1), Ruiz (1). DP_Boston 2, Baltimore 2. LOB_Boston 9, Baltimore 7. 2B_Dalbec (1), Bogaerts (2), Mountcastle (2), Mullins (5). 3B_McKenna (1). HR_Verdugo (1), Martinez 3 (5), Devers 2 (4), Franco (1), Mancini (2). S_Santander (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Pivetta W,2-0 6 7 4 4 3 7 Brice 2-3 1 3 3 2 2 Sawamura H,1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 P.Valdez 1 2 2 2 2 1

Baltimore López L,0-2 4 8 7 7 1 4 Sceroler 1 5 3 3 1 2 Wells 2 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 Armstrong 2-3 2 3 2 1 1 Fry 1 1 0 0 0 3

López pitched to 3 batters in the 5th, Sceroler pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_López (Verdugo), Sceroler (Hernández), Armstrong (Gonzalez). WP_P.Valdez(2).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Scott Barry; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:46. A_8,171 (45,971).

