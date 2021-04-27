Boston 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Boston New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 2 5 2 Totals 32 1 7 1 Hernández cf 4 1 1 0 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 Devers 3b 4 0 2 1 Smith lf 4 0 0 0 Martinez lf 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 M.Barnes p 0 0 0 0 Conforto rf 4 0 2 0 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 Davis 3b 4 0 1 0 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 McNeil 2b 3 1 1 1 Renfroe rf 2 0 1 0 McCann c 3 0 1 0 Gonzalez 2b 3 0 0 0 Peterson p 2 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b 3 1 1 1 Familia p 0 0 0 0 Richards p 2 0 0 0 Nimmo ph 1 0 0 0 Cordero ph 1 0 0 0 May p 0 0 0 0 Andriese p 0 0 0 0 Castro p 0 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 0 0 0 0 Pillar cf 3 0 1 0

Boston 001 001 000 — 2 New York 010 000 000 — 1

DP_Boston 0, New York 3. LOB_Boston 2, New York 4. 2B_Hernández (6), Renfroe (2), Conforto (5). HR_Dalbec (1), McNeil (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Richards W,1-2 7 7 1 1 0 10 Andriese H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 M.Barnes S,5-5 1 0 0 0 0 2

New York Peterson L,1-3 6 4 2 2 2 3 Familia 1 1 0 0 0 1 May 1 0 0 0 0 2 Castro 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_2:38. A_7,917 (41,922).

