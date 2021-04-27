Boston 2, N.Y. Mets 1

|Boston
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Smith lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martinez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McNeil 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Renfroe rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCann c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gonzalez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peterson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Richards p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nimmo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordero ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Boston
|001
|001
|000
|—
|2
|New York
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
DP_Boston 0, New York 3. LOB_Boston 2, New York 4. 2B_Hernández (6), Renfroe (2), Conforto (5). HR_Dalbec (1), McNeil (2).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Richards W,1-2
|7
|
|7
|1
|1
|0
|10
|Andriese H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M.Barnes S,5-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peterson L,1-3
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Familia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|May
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Castro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_2:38. A_7,917 (41,922).
