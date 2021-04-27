Trending:
Boston 2, N.Y. Mets 1

By The Associated Press
April 27, 2021 10:25 pm
< a min read
      
Boston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 2 5 2 Totals 32 1 7 1
Hernández cf 4 1 1 0 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0
Devers 3b 4 0 2 1 Smith lf 4 0 0 0
Martinez lf 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0
M.Barnes p 0 0 0 0 Conforto rf 4 0 2 0
Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 Davis 3b 4 0 1 0
Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 McNeil 2b 3 1 1 1
Renfroe rf 2 0 1 0 McCann c 3 0 1 0
Gonzalez 2b 3 0 0 0 Peterson p 2 0 0 0
Dalbec 1b 3 1 1 1 Familia p 0 0 0 0
Richards p 2 0 0 0 Nimmo ph 1 0 0 0
Cordero ph 1 0 0 0 May p 0 0 0 0
Andriese p 0 0 0 0 Castro p 0 0 0 0
Verdugo lf 0 0 0 0 Pillar cf 3 0 1 0
Boston 001 001 000 2
New York 010 000 000 1

DP_Boston 0, New York 3. LOB_Boston 2, New York 4. 2B_Hernández (6), Renfroe (2), Conforto (5). HR_Dalbec (1), McNeil (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Richards W,1-2 7 7 1 1 0 10
Andriese H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
M.Barnes S,5-5 1 0 0 0 0 2
New York
Peterson L,1-3 6 4 2 2 2 3
Familia 1 1 0 0 0 1
May 1 0 0 0 0 2
Castro 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_2:38. A_7,917 (41,922).

