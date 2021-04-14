Boston 3, Minnesota 2

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 11 2 3 7 Arroyo 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .321 Verdugo cf-lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .225 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .395 Bogaerts ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .375 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .256 Gonzalez 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .226 Renfroe rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .192 Cordero lf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .348 a-Hernández ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .205 Plawecki c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 26 2 5 2 1 5 Arraez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Polanco 2b 3 0 1 2 0 1 .133 Cruz dh 2 0 1 0 0 0 .448 Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Astudillo 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .350 Kirilloff lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Garlick ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .316 Cave cf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .176 Jeffers c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .176 Riddle ss 2 1 1 0 0 0 .500 c-Sanó ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .083

Boston 030 000 0_3 11 1 Minnesota 002 000 0_2 5 1

a-popped out for Cordero in the 6th. b-flied out for Kirilloff in the 6th. c-struck out for Riddle in the 7th.

E_Cordero (1), Maeda (1). LOB_Boston 12, Minnesota 5. 2B_Arroyo (5), Bogaerts 2 (4), Cruz (2). RBIs_Renfroe (3), Arroyo (3), Polanco 2 (6). SB_Cave (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 7 (Devers, Bogaerts, Martinez 2, Renfroe, Plawecki); Minnesota 4 (Kepler, Astudillo, Riddle, Arraez). RISP_Boston 3 for 18; Minnesota 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Devers, Gonzalez, Jeffers.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eovaldi, W, 2-1 5 5 2 2 0 3 82 2.08 Hernandez, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 1.59 Barnes, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 0.00

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Maeda, L, 1-1 4 1-3 7 3 1 2 5 86 2.45 Stashak 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 12 7.20 Waddell 2 4 0 0 1 0 34 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Stashak 1-0. HBP_Eovaldi (Cruz). WP_Eovaldi, Maeda.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:40. A_0 (38,544).

