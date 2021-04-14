Boston 3, Minnesota 2

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|11
|2
|3
|7
|
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.321
|Verdugo cf-lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.395
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Gonzalez 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Renfroe rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.192
|Cordero lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.348
|a-Hernández ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|2
|5
|2
|1
|5
|
|Arraez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Polanco 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.133
|Cruz dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.448
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Astudillo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.350
|Kirilloff lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Garlick ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Cave cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.176
|Jeffers c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Riddle ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|c-Sanó ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Boston
|030
|000
|0_3
|11
|1
|Minnesota
|002
|000
|0_2
|5
|1
a-popped out for Cordero in the 6th. b-flied out for Kirilloff in the 6th. c-struck out for Riddle in the 7th.
E_Cordero (1), Maeda (1). LOB_Boston 12, Minnesota 5. 2B_Arroyo (5), Bogaerts 2 (4), Cruz (2). RBIs_Renfroe (3), Arroyo (3), Polanco 2 (6). SB_Cave (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 7 (Devers, Bogaerts, Martinez 2, Renfroe, Plawecki); Minnesota 4 (Kepler, Astudillo, Riddle, Arraez). RISP_Boston 3 for 18; Minnesota 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Devers, Gonzalez, Jeffers.
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi, W, 2-1
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|3
|82
|2.08
|Hernandez, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.59
|Barnes, S, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|0.00
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Maeda, L, 1-1
|4
|1-3
|7
|3
|1
|2
|5
|86
|2.45
|Stashak
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|7.20
|Waddell
|2
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Stashak 1-0. HBP_Eovaldi (Cruz). WP_Eovaldi, Maeda.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:40. A_0 (38,544).
