Sports News

Boston 3, Minnesota 2

By The Associated Press
April 14, 2021 5:07 pm
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 11 2 3 7
Arroyo 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .321
Verdugo cf-lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .225
Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .395
Bogaerts ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .375
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .256
Gonzalez 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .226
Renfroe rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .192
Cordero lf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .348
a-Hernández ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .205
Plawecki c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 26 2 5 2 1 5
Arraez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Polanco 2b 3 0 1 2 0 1 .133
Cruz dh 2 0 1 0 0 0 .448
Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Astudillo 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .350
Kirilloff lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Garlick ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .316
Cave cf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .176
Jeffers c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .176
Riddle ss 2 1 1 0 0 0 .500
c-Sanó ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .083
Boston 030 000 0_3 11 1
Minnesota 002 000 0_2 5 1

a-popped out for Cordero in the 6th. b-flied out for Kirilloff in the 6th. c-struck out for Riddle in the 7th.

E_Cordero (1), Maeda (1). LOB_Boston 12, Minnesota 5. 2B_Arroyo (5), Bogaerts 2 (4), Cruz (2). RBIs_Renfroe (3), Arroyo (3), Polanco 2 (6). SB_Cave (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 7 (Devers, Bogaerts, Martinez 2, Renfroe, Plawecki); Minnesota 4 (Kepler, Astudillo, Riddle, Arraez). RISP_Boston 3 for 18; Minnesota 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Devers, Gonzalez, Jeffers.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eovaldi, W, 2-1 5 5 2 2 0 3 82 2.08
Hernandez, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 1.59
Barnes, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 0.00
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Maeda, L, 1-1 4 1-3 7 3 1 2 5 86 2.45
Stashak 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 12 7.20
Waddell 2 4 0 0 1 0 34 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Stashak 1-0. HBP_Eovaldi (Cruz). WP_Eovaldi, Maeda.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:40. A_0 (38,544).

