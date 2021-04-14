Boston 3, Minnesota 2

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|11
|2
|
|Totals
|26
|2
|5
|2
|
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Arraez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo cf-lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Polanco 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Astudillo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gonzalez 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kirilloff lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Garlick ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordero lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cave cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jeffers c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Riddle ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sanó ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|030
|000
|0
|—
|3
|Minnesota
|002
|000
|0
|—
|2
E_Cordero (1), Maeda (1). LOB_Boston 12, Minnesota 5. 2B_Arroyo (5), Bogaerts 2 (4), Cruz (2). SB_Cave (1).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eovaldi W,2-1
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Hernandez H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes S,2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Maeda L,1-1
|4
|1-3
|7
|3
|1
|2
|5
|Stashak
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Waddell
|2
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_Eovaldi (Cruz). WP_Eovaldi, Maeda.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:40. A_0 (38,544).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments