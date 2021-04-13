Boston 4, Minnesota 2

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Buxton cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garlick lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kepler ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Garver c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Polanco 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanó dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Arraez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Astudillo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cave rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Boston
|000
|020
|011
|—
|4
|Minnesota
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
E_Devers (2), Bogaerts (1). DP_Boston 1, Minnesota 2. LOB_Boston 3, Minnesota 10. 2B_Dalbec 2 (3), Arroyo (4), Buxton (5). HR_Renfroe (1), Devers (5). SB_Kepler (3). SF_Polanco (1).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pérez
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Sawamura
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ottavino W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hernandez H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Barnes S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Happ
|4
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Stashak
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dobnak L,0-2
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Alcala
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_Pérez 2 (Garlick,Polanco).
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Segal; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:17. A_6,724 (38,544).
