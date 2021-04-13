Trending:
Boston 4, Minnesota 2

By The Associated Press
April 13, 2021 4:06 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 4 7 4 Totals 31 2 5 2
Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 Buxton cf 5 1 2 0
Verdugo lf 3 0 0 0 Garlick lf 2 1 0 0
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 Kepler ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 Garver c 4 0 0 0
Devers 3b 3 1 1 1 Polanco 2b 2 0 0 1
Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 Sanó dh 2 0 0 0
Renfroe rf 4 1 1 1 Arraez 3b 3 0 0 1
Arroyo 2b 3 2 2 0 Astudillo 1b 4 0 1 0
Dalbec 1b 3 0 2 2 Simmons ss 4 0 1 0
Cave rf-lf 4 0 1 0
Boston 000 020 011 4
Minnesota 200 000 000 2

E_Devers (2), Bogaerts (1). DP_Boston 1, Minnesota 2. LOB_Boston 3, Minnesota 10. 2B_Dalbec 2 (3), Arroyo (4), Buxton (5). HR_Renfroe (1), Devers (5). SB_Kepler (3). SF_Polanco (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Pérez 5 4 2 2 3 2
Sawamura 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ottavino W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0
Hernandez H,2 1 1 0 0 1 0
Barnes S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Minnesota
Happ 4 2-3 4 2 2 1 3
Stashak 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Dobnak L,0-2 3 2 1 1 1 0
Alcala 1 1 1 1 0 1

HBP_Pérez 2 (Garlick,Polanco).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Segal; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:17. A_6,724 (38,544).

