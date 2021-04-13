Boston 4, Minnesota 2

Boston Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 4 7 4 Totals 31 2 5 2 Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 Buxton cf 5 1 2 0 Verdugo lf 3 0 0 0 Garlick lf 2 1 0 0 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 Kepler ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 Garver c 4 0 0 0 Devers 3b 3 1 1 1 Polanco 2b 2 0 0 1 Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 Sanó dh 2 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 4 1 1 1 Arraez 3b 3 0 0 1 Arroyo 2b 3 2 2 0 Astudillo 1b 4 0 1 0 Dalbec 1b 3 0 2 2 Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 Cave rf-lf 4 0 1 0

Boston 000 020 011 — 4 Minnesota 200 000 000 — 2

E_Devers (2), Bogaerts (1). DP_Boston 1, Minnesota 2. LOB_Boston 3, Minnesota 10. 2B_Dalbec 2 (3), Arroyo (4), Buxton (5). HR_Renfroe (1), Devers (5). SB_Kepler (3). SF_Polanco (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Pérez 5 4 2 2 3 2 Sawamura 1 0 0 0 0 1 Ottavino W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0 Hernandez H,2 1 1 0 0 1 0 Barnes S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Minnesota Happ 4 2-3 4 2 2 1 3 Stashak 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Dobnak L,0-2 3 2 1 1 1 0 Alcala 1 1 1 1 0 1

HBP_Pérez 2 (Garlick,Polanco).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Segal; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:17. A_6,724 (38,544).

