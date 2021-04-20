Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Boston 4, Toronto 2

By The Associated Press
April 20, 2021 10:19 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 4 2 2 9
Semien 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .174
Bichette ss 4 1 2 1 0 2 .279
Guerrero Jr. 1b-3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .368
Grichuk cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .298
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .188
Biggio rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .156
Espinal 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .300
a-Tellez ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .178
Kirk dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .148
b-Palacios ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Jansen c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .065
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 9 4 0 5
Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Arroyo 2b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .316
Martinez lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .383
Verdugo lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .295
Bogaerts ss 4 1 2 3 0 1 .393
Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Gonzalez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .213
Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .171
Dalbec 1b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .244
Plawecki dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Toronto 000 100 100_2 4 1
Boston 000 400 00x_4 9 1

a-struck out for Espinal in the 7th. b-grounded out for Kirk in the 8th.

E_Bichette (4), Vázquez (2). LOB_Toronto 4, Boston 5. 2B_Bogaerts (7), Gonzalez (1), Arroyo (6). 3B_Dalbec (1). HR_Bichette (5), off Rodríguez; Grichuk (2), off Rodríguez; Bogaerts (1), off Ryu. RBIs_Bichette (11), Grichuk (11), Bogaerts 3 (7), Dalbec (4).

        Insight by Workday: Human capital experts from DHS, Interior Department, GSA and Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority will describe the different stages of their IT modernization journeys in this free webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Bichette); Boston 3 (Renfroe, Plawecki, Vázquez). RISP_Toronto 0 for 1; Boston 2 for 10.

GIDP_Plawecki.

DP_Toronto 1 (Espinal, Semien, Guerrero Jr.).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu, L, 1-2 5 8 4 4 0 2 83 3.00
Payamps 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 25 1.08
Castro 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodríguez, W, 3-0 6 3 2 2 1 6 90 3.38
Andriese, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.69
Ottavino, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 6.35
Barnes, S, 3-3 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.00

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:42. A_4,728 (37,755).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|20 Manage Your Work with Project
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force partnership helps rare woodpecker thrive