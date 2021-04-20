Boston 4, Toronto 2

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|2
|9
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.174
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.279
|Guerrero Jr. 1b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.368
|Grichuk cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.298
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Biggio rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.156
|Espinal 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|a-Tellez ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Kirk dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|b-Palacios ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.065
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|0
|5
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Martinez lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.383
|Verdugo lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.393
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Gonzalez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Plawecki dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Toronto
|000
|100
|100_2
|4
|1
|Boston
|000
|400
|00x_4
|9
|1
a-struck out for Espinal in the 7th. b-grounded out for Kirk in the 8th.
E_Bichette (4), Vázquez (2). LOB_Toronto 4, Boston 5. 2B_Bogaerts (7), Gonzalez (1), Arroyo (6). 3B_Dalbec (1). HR_Bichette (5), off Rodríguez; Grichuk (2), off Rodríguez; Bogaerts (1), off Ryu. RBIs_Bichette (11), Grichuk (11), Bogaerts 3 (7), Dalbec (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Bichette); Boston 3 (Renfroe, Plawecki, Vázquez). RISP_Toronto 0 for 1; Boston 2 for 10.
GIDP_Plawecki.
DP_Toronto 1 (Espinal, Semien, Guerrero Jr.).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu, L, 1-2
|5
|
|8
|4
|4
|0
|2
|83
|3.00
|Payamps
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|1.08
|Castro
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodríguez, W, 3-0
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|6
|90
|3.38
|Andriese, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.69
|Ottavino, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|6.35
|Barnes, S, 3-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.00
Inherited runners-scored_Castro 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:42. A_4,728 (37,755).
