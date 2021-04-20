Boston 4, Toronto 2

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 4 2 2 9 Semien 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .174 Bichette ss 4 1 2 1 0 2 .279 Guerrero Jr. 1b-3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .368 Grichuk cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .298 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .188 Biggio rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .156 Espinal 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .300 a-Tellez ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .178 Kirk dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .148 b-Palacios ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Jansen c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .065

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 9 4 0 5 Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Arroyo 2b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .316 Martinez lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .383 Verdugo lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .295 Bogaerts ss 4 1 2 3 0 1 .393 Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Gonzalez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .213 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .171 Dalbec 1b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .244 Plawecki dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .227

Toronto 000 100 100_2 4 1 Boston 000 400 00x_4 9 1

a-struck out for Espinal in the 7th. b-grounded out for Kirk in the 8th.

E_Bichette (4), Vázquez (2). LOB_Toronto 4, Boston 5. 2B_Bogaerts (7), Gonzalez (1), Arroyo (6). 3B_Dalbec (1). HR_Bichette (5), off Rodríguez; Grichuk (2), off Rodríguez; Bogaerts (1), off Ryu. RBIs_Bichette (11), Grichuk (11), Bogaerts 3 (7), Dalbec (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Bichette); Boston 3 (Renfroe, Plawecki, Vázquez). RISP_Toronto 0 for 1; Boston 2 for 10.

GIDP_Plawecki.

DP_Toronto 1 (Espinal, Semien, Guerrero Jr.).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu, L, 1-2 5 8 4 4 0 2 83 3.00 Payamps 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 25 1.08 Castro 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodríguez, W, 3-0 6 3 2 2 1 6 90 3.38 Andriese, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.69 Ottavino, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 6.35 Barnes, S, 3-3 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.00

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:42. A_4,728 (37,755).

