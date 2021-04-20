Trending:
Boston 4, Toronto 2

By The Associated Press
April 20, 2021 10:21 pm
Toronto Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 4 2 Totals 33 4 9 4
Semien 2b 3 0 0 0 Hernández cf 4 0 0 0
Bichette ss 4 1 2 1 Arroyo 2b 4 1 3 0
Grrero Jr. 1b-3b 3 0 0 0 Martinez lf 4 1 1 0
Grichuk cf 4 1 2 1 Verdugo lf 0 0 0 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 4 1 2 3
Biggio rf 4 0 0 0 Vázquez c 4 0 0 0
Espinal 3b 2 0 0 0 Gonzalez 3b 4 1 1 0
Tellez ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0
Kirk dh 2 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b 3 0 2 1
Palacios ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Plawecki dh 3 0 0 0
Jansen c 3 0 0 0
Toronto 000 100 100 2
Boston 000 400 00x 4

E_Bichette (4), Vázquez (2). DP_Toronto 1, Boston 0. LOB_Toronto 4, Boston 5. 2B_Bogaerts (7), Gonzalez (1), Arroyo (6). 3B_Dalbec (1). HR_Bichette (5), Grichuk (2), Bogaerts (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Ryu L,1-2 5 8 4 4 0 2
Payamps 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Castro 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Boston
Rodríguez W,3-0 6 3 2 2 1 6
Andriese H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ottavino H,2 1 0 0 0 1 1
Barnes S,3-3 1 1 0 0 0 1

Rodríguez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:42. A_4,728 (37,755).

