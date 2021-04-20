Boston 4, Toronto 2

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Grrero Jr. 1b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martinez lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Verdugo lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Biggio rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gonzalez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tellez ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirk dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Palacios ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Plawecki dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|000
|100
|100
|—
|2
|Boston
|000
|400
|00x
|—
|4
E_Bichette (4), Vázquez (2). DP_Toronto 1, Boston 0. LOB_Toronto 4, Boston 5. 2B_Bogaerts (7), Gonzalez (1), Arroyo (6). 3B_Dalbec (1). HR_Bichette (5), Grichuk (2), Bogaerts (1).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ryu L,1-2
|5
|
|8
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Payamps
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castro
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodríguez W,3-0
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Andriese H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ottavino H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Barnes S,3-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Rodríguez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:42. A_4,728 (37,755).
