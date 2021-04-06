Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|5
|8
|5
|5
|13
|
|Díaz 1b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Arozarena rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.313
|Brosseau 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|b-Meadows ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Margot cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.333
|Lowe lf-2b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.308
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Mejía dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Padlo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Wendle ph-3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.286
|Zunino c
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.154
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|44
|6
|10
|5
|3
|15
|
|Arroyo 2b
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|Verdugo cf-lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.158
|Martinez dh
|6
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.476
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.286
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.125
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.400
|Gonzalez 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Renfroe rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Cordero lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|c-Hernández ph-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|Tampa Bay
|002
|001
|000
|011_5
|8
|0
|Boston
|100
|000
|011
|012_6
|10
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Padlo in the 6th. b-walked for Brosseau in the 7th. c-struck out for Cordero in the 7th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Boston 10. 2B_Brosseau (1), Adames (2), Arroyo (1), Cordero (2), Renfroe (1), Verdugo (2), Martinez 2 (5). HR_Vázquez (1), off Castillo. RBIs_Margot 2 (5), Wendle (5), Adames (1), Arozarena (1), Martinez 3 (9), Vázquez (1), Devers (1). SB_Bogaerts (1), Vázquez (1). CS_Adames (1). S_Mejía.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Margot, Adames, Lowe, Zunino); Boston 7 (Verdugo, Gonzalez, Vázquez, Arroyo, Bogaerts). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 16; Boston 3 for 18.
Runners moved up_Martinez 2, Arroyo. LIDP_Devers.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Margot, Adames, Margot); Boston 1 (Cordero, Bogaerts, Cordero).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|9
|97
|0.75
|Reed, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Fairbanks, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|3.38
|Castillo, BS, 2-3
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|3.00
|Kittredge
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|4.50
|Springs, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Thompson, L, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|15
|7.71
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|6
|92
|5.40
|Brice
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Sawamura
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|0.00
|Hernandez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|3.86
|Barnes
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|0.00
|Houck
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.00
|Valdez, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Fairbanks 1-0, Thompson 1-0, Brice 1-1. IBB_off Kittredge (Verdugo). HBP_Pérez (Lowe), Sawamura (Arozarena), Thompson (Verdugo). WP_Glasnow, Thompson, Valdez.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Scott Barry; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Dan Lassogna.
T_4:25. A_4,682 (37,755).
