Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 5 8 5 5 13 Díaz 1b 5 1 0 0 1 1 .200 Arozarena rf 5 0 1 1 0 3 .313 Brosseau 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .200 b-Meadows ph-lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .167 Margot cf 5 0 1 2 0 2 .333 Lowe lf-2b 2 2 0 0 2 1 .308 Adames ss 5 0 2 1 0 1 .250 Mejía dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .333 Padlo 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Wendle ph-3b 3 0 1 1 0 2 .286 Zunino c 5 2 1 0 0 2 .154

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 44 6 10 5 3 15 Arroyo 2b 6 1 1 0 0 3 .222 Verdugo cf-lf 4 2 1 0 1 1 .158 Martinez dh 6 0 2 3 0 0 .476 Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 0 1 3 .286 Devers 3b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .125 Vázquez c 4 1 1 1 1 1 .400 Gonzalez 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .188 Renfroe rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .200 Cordero lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .273 c-Hernández ph-cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .111

Tampa Bay 002 001 000 011_5 8 0 Boston 100 000 011 012_6 10 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Padlo in the 6th. b-walked for Brosseau in the 7th. c-struck out for Cordero in the 7th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Boston 10. 2B_Brosseau (1), Adames (2), Arroyo (1), Cordero (2), Renfroe (1), Verdugo (2), Martinez 2 (5). HR_Vázquez (1), off Castillo. RBIs_Margot 2 (5), Wendle (5), Adames (1), Arozarena (1), Martinez 3 (9), Vázquez (1), Devers (1). SB_Bogaerts (1), Vázquez (1). CS_Adames (1). S_Mejía.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Margot, Adames, Lowe, Zunino); Boston 7 (Verdugo, Gonzalez, Vázquez, Arroyo, Bogaerts). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 16; Boston 3 for 18.

Runners moved up_Martinez 2, Arroyo. LIDP_Devers.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Margot, Adames, Margot); Boston 1 (Cordero, Bogaerts, Cordero).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Glasnow 6 4 1 1 2 9 97 0.75 Reed, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 0.00 Fairbanks, H, 3 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 16 3.38 Castillo, BS, 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 2 17 3.00 Kittredge 1 0 0 0 1 1 10 4.50 Springs, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 1 0 0 0 7 0.00 Thompson, L, 1-1 1 1 2 1 0 0 15 7.71

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pérez 5 5 3 3 2 6 92 5.40 Brice 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 0.00 Sawamura 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 0.00 Hernandez 1 0 0 0 2 1 19 3.86 Barnes 2 0 0 0 0 4 23 0.00 Houck 1 1 1 0 0 2 15 3.00 Valdez, W, 1-0 1 0 1 0 0 0 12 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Fairbanks 1-0, Thompson 1-0, Brice 1-1. IBB_off Kittredge (Verdugo). HBP_Pérez (Lowe), Sawamura (Arozarena), Thompson (Verdugo). WP_Glasnow, Thompson, Valdez.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Scott Barry; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Dan Lassogna.

T_4:25. A_4,682 (37,755).

