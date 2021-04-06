On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5

By The Associated Press
April 6, 2021 11:58 pm
1 min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 5 8 5 5 13
Díaz 1b 5 1 0 0 1 1 .200
Arozarena rf 5 0 1 1 0 3 .313
Brosseau 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .200
b-Meadows ph-lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .167
Margot cf 5 0 1 2 0 2 .333
Lowe lf-2b 2 2 0 0 2 1 .308
Adames ss 5 0 2 1 0 1 .250
Mejía dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .333
Padlo 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Wendle ph-3b 3 0 1 1 0 2 .286
Zunino c 5 2 1 0 0 2 .154
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 44 6 10 5 3 15
Arroyo 2b 6 1 1 0 0 3 .222
Verdugo cf-lf 4 2 1 0 1 1 .158
Martinez dh 6 0 2 3 0 0 .476
Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 0 1 3 .286
Devers 3b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .125
Vázquez c 4 1 1 1 1 1 .400
Gonzalez 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .188
Renfroe rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .200
Cordero lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .273
c-Hernández ph-cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .111
Tampa Bay 002 001 000 011_5 8 0
Boston 100 000 011 012_6 10 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Padlo in the 6th. b-walked for Brosseau in the 7th. c-struck out for Cordero in the 7th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Boston 10. 2B_Brosseau (1), Adames (2), Arroyo (1), Cordero (2), Renfroe (1), Verdugo (2), Martinez 2 (5). HR_Vázquez (1), off Castillo. RBIs_Margot 2 (5), Wendle (5), Adames (1), Arozarena (1), Martinez 3 (9), Vázquez (1), Devers (1). SB_Bogaerts (1), Vázquez (1). CS_Adames (1). S_Mejía.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Margot, Adames, Lowe, Zunino); Boston 7 (Verdugo, Gonzalez, Vázquez, Arroyo, Bogaerts). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 16; Boston 3 for 18.

Runners moved up_Martinez 2, Arroyo. LIDP_Devers.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Margot, Adames, Margot); Boston 1 (Cordero, Bogaerts, Cordero).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Glasnow 6 4 1 1 2 9 97 0.75
Reed, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 0.00
Fairbanks, H, 3 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 16 3.38
Castillo, BS, 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 2 17 3.00
Kittredge 1 0 0 0 1 1 10 4.50
Springs, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 1 0 0 0 7 0.00
Thompson, L, 1-1 1 1 2 1 0 0 15 7.71
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pérez 5 5 3 3 2 6 92 5.40
Brice 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 0.00
Sawamura 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 0.00
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 2 1 19 3.86
Barnes 2 0 0 0 0 4 23 0.00
Houck 1 1 1 0 0 2 15 3.00
Valdez, W, 1-0 1 0 1 0 0 0 12 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Fairbanks 1-0, Thompson 1-0, Brice 1-1. IBB_off Kittredge (Verdugo). HBP_Pérez (Lowe), Sawamura (Arozarena), Thompson (Verdugo). WP_Glasnow, Thompson, Valdez.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Scott Barry; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Dan Lassogna.

T_4:25. A_4,682 (37,755).

