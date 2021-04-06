On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5

By The Associated Press
April 6, 2021 11:59 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 5 8 5 Totals 44 6 10 5
Díaz 1b 5 1 0 0 Arroyo 2b 6 1 1 0
Arozarena rf 5 0 1 1 Verdugo cf-lf 4 2 1 0
Brosseau 2b 3 0 1 0 Martinez dh 6 0 2 3
Meadows ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 0
Margot cf 5 0 1 2 Devers 3b 5 0 2 1
Lowe lf-2b 2 2 0 0 Vázquez c 4 1 1 1
Adames ss 5 0 2 1 Gonzalez 1b 5 0 0 0
Mejía dh 3 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 5 1 1 0
Padlo 3b 2 0 0 0 Cordero lf 2 0 1 0
Wendle ph-3b 3 0 1 1 Hernández ph-cf 3 0 0 0
Zunino c 5 2 1 0
Tampa Bay 002 001 000 011 5
Boston 100 000 011 012 6

DP_Tampa Bay 1, Boston 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Boston 10. 2B_Brosseau (1), Adames (2), Arroyo (1), Cordero (2), Renfroe (1), Verdugo (2), Martinez 2 (5). HR_Vázquez (1). SB_Bogaerts (1), Vázquez (1). S_Mejía (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Glasnow 6 4 1 1 2 9
Reed H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Fairbanks H,3 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2
Castillo BS,2-3 1 1 1 1 0 2
Kittredge 1 0 0 0 1 1
Springs BS,0-1 2-3 1 1 0 0 0
Thompson L,1-1 1 1 2 1 0 0
Boston
Pérez 5 5 3 3 2 6
Brice 1 2 0 0 0 0
Sawamura 1 0 0 0 1 0
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 2 1
Barnes 2 0 0 0 0 4
Houck 1 1 1 0 0 2
Valdez W,1-0 1 0 1 0 0 0

Thompson pitched to 4 batters in the 12th, Pérez pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Pérez (Lowe), Sawamura (Arozarena), Thompson (Verdugo). WP_Glasnow, Thompson, Valdez.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Scott Barry; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Dan Lassogna.

T_4:25. A_4,682 (37,755).

