Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|5
|8
|5
|
|Totals
|44
|6
|10
|5
|
|Díaz 1b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Arroyo 2b
|6
|1
|1
|0
|
|Arozarena rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Verdugo cf-lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Brosseau 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|6
|0
|2
|3
|
|Meadows ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Margot cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Lowe lf-2b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Gonzalez 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mejía dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Padlo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordero lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wendle ph-3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hernández ph-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|5
|2
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|002
|001
|000
|011
|—
|5
|Boston
|100
|000
|011
|012
|—
|6
DP_Tampa Bay 1, Boston 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Boston 10. 2B_Brosseau (1), Adames (2), Arroyo (1), Cordero (2), Renfroe (1), Verdugo (2), Martinez 2 (5). HR_Vázquez (1). SB_Bogaerts (1), Vázquez (1). S_Mejía (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Glasnow
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|9
|Reed H,1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fairbanks H,3
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Castillo BS,2-3
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Kittredge
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Springs BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson L,1-1
|1
|
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pérez
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Brice
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sawamura
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hernandez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Barnes
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Houck
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Valdez W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
Thompson pitched to 4 batters in the 12th, Pérez pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
HBP_Pérez (Lowe), Sawamura (Arozarena), Thompson (Verdugo). WP_Glasnow, Thompson, Valdez.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Scott Barry; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Dan Lassogna.
T_4:25. A_4,682 (37,755).
