Boston 6, Texas 1

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|6
|6
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Calhoun lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Verdugo cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Solak 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|2
|3
|4
|
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|García cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dahl dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holt 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Cordero lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|402
|000
|000
|—
|6
|Texas
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Kiner-Falefa (3). DP_Boston 1, Texas 0. LOB_Boston 5, Texas 9. HR_Martinez 2 (9), Bogaerts (4), Devers (7). SB_Holt (2).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eovaldi W,4-2
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Taylor
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hernandez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Brice
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arihara L,2-3
|2
|2-3
|4
|6
|6
|2
|1
|Yang
|4
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|de Geus
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Eovaldi (García), Arihara (Dalbec).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_2:45. A_28,267 (40,300).
