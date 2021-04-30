Trending:
Sports News

Boston 6, Texas 1

By The Associated Press
April 30, 2021 11:07 pm
< a min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 6 6 3 6
Arroyo 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .293
Verdugo cf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .300
Martinez dh 4 2 3 4 0 1 .351
Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .330
Devers 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .293
Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .167
Cordero lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .176
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 6 1 4 10
Calhoun lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .293
Solak 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .293
Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .217
Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .277
García cf 3 1 0 0 0 2 .242
Dahl dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .193
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .252
Holt 3b 3 0 2 1 1 0 .250
Heim c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .100
Boston 402 000 000_6 6 0
Texas 010 000 000_1 6 1

E_Kiner-Falefa (3). LOB_Boston 5, Texas 9. HR_Martinez 2 (9), off Arihara; Bogaerts (4), off Arihara; Devers (7), off Arihara. RBIs_Martinez 4 (25), Bogaerts (13), Devers (21), Holt (4). SB_Holt (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Dalbec); Texas 3 (Heim, Calhoun). RISP_Boston 1 for 3; Texas 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Vázquez, Dahl.

DP_Boston 1 (Renfroe, Bogaerts, Renfroe).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eovaldi, W, 4-2 6 4 1 1 2 5 91 3.63
Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 8.68
Hernandez 1 1 0 0 0 3 16 4.00
Brice 1 0 0 0 2 1 19 3.52
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Arihara, L, 2-3 2 2-3 4 6 6 2 1 55 5.76
Yang 4 1-3 1 0 0 1 4 51 2.08
de Geus 2 1 0 0 0 1 21 6.75

Inherited runners-scored_Yang 1-0. HBP_Eovaldi (García), Arihara (Dalbec).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:45. A_28,267 (40,300).

