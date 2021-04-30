Boston 6, Texas 1

|Boston
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Verdugo cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Martinez dh
|4
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.351
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.330
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.293
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Cordero lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Texas
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|4
|10
|Calhoun lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Solak 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.217
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|García cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Dahl dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Holt 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.100
|Boston
|402
|000
|000_6
|6
|0
|Texas
|010
|000
|000_1
|6
|1
E_Kiner-Falefa (3). LOB_Boston 5, Texas 9. HR_Martinez 2 (9), off Arihara; Bogaerts (4), off Arihara; Devers (7), off Arihara. RBIs_Martinez 4 (25), Bogaerts (13), Devers (21), Holt (4). SB_Holt (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Dalbec); Texas 3 (Heim, Calhoun). RISP_Boston 1 for 3; Texas 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Vázquez, Dahl.
DP_Boston 1 (Renfroe, Bogaerts, Renfroe).
|Boston
|Eovaldi, W, 4-2
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|91
|3.63
|Taylor
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|8.68
|Hernandez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|4.00
|Brice
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|3.52
|Texas
|Arihara, L, 2-3
|2
|2-3
|4
|6
|6
|2
|1
|55
|5.76
|Yang
|4
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|51
|2.08
|de Geus
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|6.75
Inherited runners-scored_Yang 1-0. HBP_Eovaldi (García), Arihara (Dalbec).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_2:45. A_28,267 (40,300).
