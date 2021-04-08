Boston 7, Baltimore 3

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|7
|3
|10
|
|Hernández cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.179
|Verdugo rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Martinez dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.433
|Devers 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.182
|Vázquez c
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.458
|Gonzalez ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.211
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.176
|Cordero lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.313
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|5
|3
|1
|14
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.448
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Mountcastle lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.179
|Franco dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Severino c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.318
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.115
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.174
|Valaika 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|Boston
|200
|002
|210_7
|12
|1
|Baltimore
|200
|100
|000_3
|5
|1
E_Gonzalez (1), Mountcastle (1). LOB_Boston 8, Baltimore 4. 2B_Verdugo 2 (4), Vázquez 2 (3), Martinez (7). HR_Devers (1), off Harvey; Hernández (1), off Wells; Mountcastle (1), off Rodríguez; Severino (1), off Rodríguez. RBIs_Devers 2 (3), Arroyo (2), Cordero (3), Martinez (12), Gonzalez (2), Hernández (3), Mountcastle 2 (5), Severino (1). SB_Vázquez (2), Gonzalez (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 6 (Arroyo 2, Gonzalez 2); Baltimore 2 (Galvis, Mountcastle). RISP_Boston 4 for 13; Baltimore 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Arroyo.
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodríguez, W, 1-0
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|7
|79
|5.40
|Whitlock, H, 1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|0.00
|Andriese
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|3.60
|Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|0.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Harvey, L, 0-1
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|5
|84
|5.59
|Fry, BS, 1-2
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|5.40
|Tate
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|3.00
|Armstrong
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|27.00
|Wells
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|24
|5.40
|LeBlanc
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|13.50
Inherited runners-scored_Fry 2-2, Tate 2-0, Armstrong 1-1, Wells 2-0. HBP_LeBlanc (Devers). WP_LeBlanc.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:08. A_10,150 (45,971).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments