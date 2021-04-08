Trending:
Boston 7, Baltimore 3

By The Associated Press
April 8, 2021 6:30 pm
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 7 12 7 3 10
Hernández cf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .179
Verdugo rf 5 2 2 0 0 1 .208
Martinez dh 5 1 2 1 0 2 .433
Devers 3b 3 2 2 2 1 1 .182
Vázquez c 5 1 3 0 0 0 .458
Gonzalez ss 3 0 1 1 2 1 .211
Arroyo 2b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .176
Cordero lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .313
Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .111
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 5 3 1 14
Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .448
Mancini 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .179
Santander rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231
Mountcastle lf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .179
Franco dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .179
Severino c 4 1 2 1 0 2 .318
Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .115
Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .174
Valaika 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .111
Boston 200 002 210_7 12 1
Baltimore 200 100 000_3 5 1

E_Gonzalez (1), Mountcastle (1). LOB_Boston 8, Baltimore 4. 2B_Verdugo 2 (4), Vázquez 2 (3), Martinez (7). HR_Devers (1), off Harvey; Hernández (1), off Wells; Mountcastle (1), off Rodríguez; Severino (1), off Rodríguez. RBIs_Devers 2 (3), Arroyo (2), Cordero (3), Martinez (12), Gonzalez (2), Hernández (3), Mountcastle 2 (5), Severino (1). SB_Vázquez (2), Gonzalez (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 6 (Arroyo 2, Gonzalez 2); Baltimore 2 (Galvis, Mountcastle). RISP_Boston 4 for 13; Baltimore 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Arroyo.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodríguez, W, 1-0 5 4 3 3 0 7 79 5.40
Whitlock, H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 3 20 0.00
Andriese 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 3.60
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 0.00
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Harvey, L, 0-1 5 7 4 4 1 5 84 5.59
Fry, BS, 1-2 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 12 5.40
Tate 1 1 1 1 0 1 11 3.00
Armstrong 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 19 27.00
Wells 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 3 24 5.40
LeBlanc 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 13.50

Inherited runners-scored_Fry 2-2, Tate 2-0, Armstrong 1-1, Wells 2-0. HBP_LeBlanc (Devers). WP_LeBlanc.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:08. A_10,150 (45,971).

Fed Photo of the Day

National Nuclear Security Administration breaks ground on West End Protected Area Reduction (WEPAR) project