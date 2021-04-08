Boston 7, Baltimore 3

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|7
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|5
|3
|
|Hernández cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Verdugo rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Mountcastle lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Vázquez c
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Franco dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gonzalez ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Severino c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordero lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valaika 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|200
|002
|210
|—
|7
|Baltimore
|200
|100
|000
|—
|3
E_Gonzalez (1), Mountcastle (1). LOB_Boston 8, Baltimore 4. 2B_Verdugo 2 (4), Vázquez 2 (3), Martinez (7). HR_Devers (1), Hernández (1), Mountcastle (1), Severino (1). SB_Vázquez (2), Gonzalez (2).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodríguez W,1-0
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|7
|Whitlock H,1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Andriese
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Harvey L,0-1
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Fry BS,1-2
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Tate
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Armstrong
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Wells
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|LeBlanc
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Harvey pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Tate pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_LeBlanc (Devers). WP_LeBlanc.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:08. A_10,150 (45,971).
