Boston 7, Baltimore 3

Boston Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 7 12 7 Totals 33 3 5 3 Hernández cf 5 1 1 1 Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 Verdugo rf 5 2 2 0 Mancini 1b 4 1 1 0 Martinez dh 5 1 2 1 Santander rf 4 0 0 0 Devers 3b 3 2 2 2 Mountcastle lf 4 1 1 2 Vázquez c 5 1 3 0 Franco dh 4 0 0 0 Gonzalez ss 3 0 1 1 Severino c 4 1 2 1 Arroyo 2b 4 0 0 1 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 Cordero lf 4 0 1 1 Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0 Valaika 2b 2 0 0 0

Boston 200 002 210 — 7 Baltimore 200 100 000 — 3

E_Gonzalez (1), Mountcastle (1). LOB_Boston 8, Baltimore 4. 2B_Verdugo 2 (4), Vázquez 2 (3), Martinez (7). HR_Devers (1), Hernández (1), Mountcastle (1), Severino (1). SB_Vázquez (2), Gonzalez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Rodríguez W,1-0 5 4 3 3 0 7 Whitlock H,1 2 0 0 0 0 3 Andriese 1 1 0 0 1 1 Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 3

Baltimore Harvey L,0-1 5 7 4 4 1 5 Fry BS,1-2 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Tate 1 1 1 1 0 1 Armstrong 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 Wells 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 3 LeBlanc 1 0 0 0 0 1

Harvey pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Tate pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_LeBlanc (Devers). WP_LeBlanc.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:08. A_10,150 (45,971).

