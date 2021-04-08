Trending:
Boston 7, Baltimore 3

By The Associated Press
April 8, 2021 6:32 pm
Boston Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 7 12 7 Totals 33 3 5 3
Hernández cf 5 1 1 1 Mullins cf 4 0 1 0
Verdugo rf 5 2 2 0 Mancini 1b 4 1 1 0
Martinez dh 5 1 2 1 Santander rf 4 0 0 0
Devers 3b 3 2 2 2 Mountcastle lf 4 1 1 2
Vázquez c 5 1 3 0 Franco dh 4 0 0 0
Gonzalez ss 3 0 1 1 Severino c 4 1 2 1
Arroyo 2b 4 0 0 1 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0
Cordero lf 4 0 1 1 Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0
Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0 Valaika 2b 2 0 0 0
Boston 200 002 210 7
Baltimore 200 100 000 3

E_Gonzalez (1), Mountcastle (1). LOB_Boston 8, Baltimore 4. 2B_Verdugo 2 (4), Vázquez 2 (3), Martinez (7). HR_Devers (1), Hernández (1), Mountcastle (1), Severino (1). SB_Vázquez (2), Gonzalez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Rodríguez W,1-0 5 4 3 3 0 7
Whitlock H,1 2 0 0 0 0 3
Andriese 1 1 0 0 1 1
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 3
Baltimore
Harvey L,0-1 5 7 4 4 1 5
Fry BS,1-2 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Tate 1 1 1 1 0 1
Armstrong 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
Wells 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 3
LeBlanc 1 0 0 0 0 1

Harvey pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Tate pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_LeBlanc (Devers). WP_LeBlanc.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:08. A_10,150 (45,971).

