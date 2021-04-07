Boston 9, Tampa Bay 2

Tampa Bay Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 35 9 13 7 Tsutsugo 1b 4 0 1 1 Hernández cf-ss 5 1 2 0 Meadows lf 4 0 1 0 Devers 3b 3 1 0 0 Arozarena rf-cf 4 1 1 0 Martinez lf-rf 4 1 1 2 Lowe 2b 2 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 3 2 3 1 Díaz dh 4 0 0 0 Cordero ph-lf 1 0 1 0 Wendle 3b 2 0 0 0 Vázquez dh 4 2 2 3 Padlo 3b 0 0 0 0 Renfroe rf-cf 4 1 0 0 Margot cf 2 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 4 0 1 1 Brosseau rf 2 0 1 1 Dalbec 1b 4 0 2 0 Mejía c 3 1 1 0 Plawecki c 3 1 1 0 Odom c 1 0 0 0 Adames ss 3 0 0 0

Tampa Bay 001 000 001 — 2 Boston 000 360 00x — 9

E_Adames (1). DP_Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Boston 4. 2B_Mejía (1), Meadows (1), Arozarena (1), Martinez (6), Arroyo (2). HR_Vázquez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Yarbrough L,0-1 5 9 9 6 1 2 McHugh 3 4 0 0 0 2

Boston Eovaldi W,1-1 7 3 1 1 3 7 Taylor 2 2 1 1 1 1

HBP_Yarbrough (Plawecki).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:51. A_4,751 (37,755).

