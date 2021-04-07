Boston 9, Tampa Bay 2

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|35
|9
|13
|7
|
|Tsutsugo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hernández cf-ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena rf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Martinez lf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Lowe 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|2
|3
|1
|
|Díaz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordero ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Padlo 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf-cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Margot cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Brosseau rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Mejía c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Plawecki c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Odom c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|001
|—
|2
|Boston
|000
|360
|00x
|—
|9
E_Adames (1). DP_Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Boston 4. 2B_Mejía (1), Meadows (1), Arozarena (1), Martinez (6), Arroyo (2). HR_Vázquez (2).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yarbrough L,0-1
|5
|
|9
|9
|6
|1
|2
|McHugh
|3
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eovaldi W,1-1
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Taylor
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
HBP_Yarbrough (Plawecki).
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:51. A_4,751 (37,755).
