Boston 9, Tampa Bay 2

By The Associated Press
April 7, 2021 4:18 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 35 9 13 7
Tsutsugo 1b 4 0 1 1 Hernández cf-ss 5 1 2 0
Meadows lf 4 0 1 0 Devers 3b 3 1 0 0
Arozarena rf-cf 4 1 1 0 Martinez lf-rf 4 1 1 2
Lowe 2b 2 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 3 2 3 1
Díaz dh 4 0 0 0 Cordero ph-lf 1 0 1 0
Wendle 3b 2 0 0 0 Vázquez dh 4 2 2 3
Padlo 3b 0 0 0 0 Renfroe rf-cf 4 1 0 0
Margot cf 2 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 4 0 1 1
Brosseau rf 2 0 1 1 Dalbec 1b 4 0 2 0
Mejía c 3 1 1 0 Plawecki c 3 1 1 0
Odom c 1 0 0 0
Adames ss 3 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 001 000 001 2
Boston 000 360 00x 9

E_Adames (1). DP_Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Boston 4. 2B_Mejía (1), Meadows (1), Arozarena (1), Martinez (6), Arroyo (2). HR_Vázquez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Yarbrough L,0-1 5 9 9 6 1 2
McHugh 3 4 0 0 0 2
Boston
Eovaldi W,1-1 7 3 1 1 3 7
Taylor 2 2 1 1 1 1

HBP_Yarbrough (Plawecki).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:51. A_4,751 (37,755).

