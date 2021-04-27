On Air: Off The Shelf
Boxer dies after injury in world youth championship fight

By The Associated Press
April 27, 2021 10:59 am
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — An 18-year-old boxer from Jordan has died after being seriously injured in a bout at the world youth championships, the International Boxing Association said Tuesday.

Rashed Al-Swaisat was treated in the ring and then hospitalized after being knocked out in his preliminary-round light-heavyweight fight against Estonian boxer Anton Vinogradov on April 16 in Kielce, Poland.

“It is with deep sadness that we learned of the passing of Rashed Al-Swaisat of Jordan, who had been admitted to hospital on April 16 further to his fight during the AIBA Youth World Championships,” AIBA said. “Rashed is in our hearts and in our prayers. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, to whom we offer our sincere condolences.”

AIBA did not immediately provide more information about the time or circumstances of Al-Swaisat’s death. Polish broadcaster Radio Zet Sport reported that he died Monday at a hospital in Kielce.

