Braves look to end 3-game skid

By The Associated Press
April 14, 2021 3:06 am
Miami Marlins (4-6) vs. Atlanta Braves (4-7)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD Braves: Charlie Morton (1-1, 3.27 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves enter the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Braves went 24-16 in division play in 2020. Atlanta pitchers had an ERA of 4.33 last year while striking out 8.4 hitters per game.

The Marlins went 21-19 in division games in 2020. Miami averaged 7.9 hits per game last year and totaled 60 home runs as a team.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Miami leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (fingers), Cristian Pache: (groin).

Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

