On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Braves scratch LHP Smyly, add to 10-day IL with forearm pain

By The Associated Press
April 16, 2021 4:09 pm
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — The Atlanta Braves scratched starter Drew Smyly and placed him on the 10-day injured list before Friday’s series opener against the Chicago Cubs due to pain in his throwing arm.

The left-hander was added to the IL retroactive to April 13 with what the club called left forearm inflammation. Manager Brian Snitker said he hopes Smyly (0-0, 5.73 in two starts) will only miss one start.

Smyly signed an $11 million, one-year deal with Atlanta as a free agent after the lefty’s stuff suddenly ticked up near the end of 2020 with San Francisco.

The Braves recalled Kyle Wright from their alternate site in Gwinnett, Georgia, to start in Smyly’s place.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|12 GTC 2021
4|15 AWS Public Sector Summit
4|15 DigiMarCon East 2021 - Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff paid a visit to federally-funded vaccination center