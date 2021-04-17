On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Brewers’ Yelich put on 10-day injured list with sore back

By The Associated Press
April 17, 2021 5:03 pm
< a min read
      

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich, who has missed four straight games because of a sore back, was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday.

“There’s nothing new, nothing to add,” manager Craig Counsell said. “That’s what it is. We’ll take a couple more days without baseball activities and see where that leaves us.”

The Brewers didn’t announce a corresponding roster move.

Yelich, the 2018 NL MVP, is hitting .333 with no home runs and 1 RBI.

        Insight by Red Hat: Learn how organizations are working to meet their missions in real-time by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Two other Brewers starters, second baseman Kolten Wong and outfielder Lorenzo Cain, are also on the injured list, weakening the offense.

“We’ll just have to fill in around them until those guys get back. We’re not expecting this to be long term,” Counsell said.

The Brewers host the Pirates on Saturday in the second game of a three-game series. Pittsburgh won 6-1 on Friday.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|17 Attend ServiceNow Free Training Demo...
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|19 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff paid a visit to federally-funded vaccination center