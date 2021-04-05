Buffalo faces New Jersey, looks to stop road skid

Buffalo Sabres (8-23-6, eighth in the East Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (13-17-6, seventh in the East Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits New Jersey looking to stop its 10-game road slide.

The Devils are 13-17-6 against the rest of their division. New Jersey has given up 28 power-play goals, killing 73.1% of opponent chances.

The Sabres are 8-23-6 against the rest of their division. Buffalo scores 2.1 goals per game, the fewest in the league. Sam Reinhart leads the team with 13 total goals.

In their last matchup on March 16, New Jersey won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Murray leads the Devils with a plus-six in 28 games this season. Ty Smith has six assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Jake McCabe leads the Sabres with a plus-two in 13 games this season. Kyle Okposo has 7 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-4-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Sabres: 2-6-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Kyle Palmieri: day to day (precautionary reasons).

Sabres: Dylan Cozens: out (upper body), Carter Hutton: out (lower body), Jake McCabe: out (knee), Will Borgen: out (forearm), Curtis Lazar: out (lower body), Jack Eichel: out (upper body).

