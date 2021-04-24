Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Bumgarner, Diamondbacks to face Smyly, Braves

By The Associated Press
April 24, 2021 3:06 am
1 min read
      

Arizona Diamondbacks (9-11, fourth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (9-10, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (1-2, 8.68 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Braves: Drew Smyly (0-0, 5.73 ERA, .91 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -202, Diamondbacks +175; over/under is 9 runs

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Arizona will face off on Saturday.

The Braves are 4-4 in home games in 2020. Atlanta has slugged .414, good for third in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with a .887 slugging percentage, including 14 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Diamondbacks are 7-8 on the road. Arizona has hit 26 home runs this season, second in the National League. Eduardo Escobar leads them with six, averaging one every 11.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 14 extra base hits and is slugging .887.

David Peralta leads the Diamondbacks with 18 hits and has 16 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by five runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .238 batting average, 4.88 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Drew Smyly: (forearm), Sean Newcomb: (undisclosed), Chris Martin: (fingers), Max Fried: (hamstring), Cristian Pache: (groin), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring).

        Read more: Sports News

Diamondbacks: Joakim Soria: (calf), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Tim Locastro: (finger), Christian Walker: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|26 State and Local Perspectives on...
4|26 Small Satellites 2021 (Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower conducts flight operations and sails with the Japanese ally