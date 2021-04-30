On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Bumgarner scheduled to start as Arizona hosts Colorado

By The Associated Press
April 30, 2021 3:07 am
1 min read
      

Colorado Rockies (9-16, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (13-12, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (3-1, 2.54 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (2-2, 6.31 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -121, Rockies +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Colorado will play on Friday.

The Diamondbacks are 4-6 against teams from the NL West. Arizona’s team on-base percentage of .318 is sixth in the MLB. Carson Kelly leads the team with an OBP of .500.

The Rockies are 4-13 against NL West Division teams. Colorado’s team on-base percentage of .288 is twenty-sixth in the majors. C.J. Cron leads the club with an OBP of .371.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 5-3. Caleb Smith earned his second victory and David Peralta went 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs for Arizona. Robert Stephenson took his first loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peralta leads the Diamondbacks with 26 hits and has 21 RBIs.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with eight home runs and is batting .281.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 8-2, .259 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .248 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by one run

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Joakim Soria: (calf), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Tim Locastro: (finger), Kole Calhoun: (left hamstring), Christian Walker: (oblique).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Yency Almonte: (hand), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 STAREAST Virtual Testing Conference
4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|28 Atlassian Team 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US airlifts supplies to help India address deadly second wave of COVID-19