On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cambridge win men’s and women’s Boat Race

By The Associated Press
April 4, 2021 1:06 pm
< a min read
      

CAMBRIDGE, England (AP) — Cambridge won both the men’s and women’s Boat Race against historic rival Oxford on Sunday in an annual contest that was held on a different course this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The races are usually held on the River Thames in London, but took place over a shorter 3-mile (4.8-kilometer) stretch of the Great Ouse in Cambridgeshire, for the first time since World War Two.

In the men’s race, which was its 166th edition and had a female umpire for the first time in Sarah Winckless, Cambridge hit the front early and stayed there before crossing the line a length ahead.

It was Cambridge’s fourth win in the last five races.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

In the women’s race, Cambridge won for a fourth straight time, finishing less than a length ahead.

The teams could only train fully for four weeks after receiving special dispensation to form an elite sport bio-bubble.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 Gain the Freedom to Innovate |...
4|6 Snowflake on Snowflake: Driving Product...
4|6 The Top Three Platforms for a True...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Darwin Morgan retires following 30-year career with NNSA