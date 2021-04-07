Campbell wins Toronto-record 10th straight, Maple Leafs roll

Trending:
TORONTO (AP) — Jack Campbell made 32 saves for his franchise-record 10th straight victory, Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 28th goal and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Campbell broke the record he shared with Felix Potvin (1993-94), Jacques Plante (1970-71) and John Ross Roach (1924-25).

Matthews also had an assist, Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist and T.J. Brodie scored his first goal for Toronto. The Maple Leafs are 27-10-3, winning five straight and going 8-0-1 in their last nine to open a seven-point lead over Winnipeg in the all-Canadian North Division.

Corey Perry scored twice for Montreal, and Jake Allen made 29 saves.

The Maple Leafs were without William Nylander due to exposure with a possible positive case of COVID-19. Alexander Barabanov took Nylander’s place in the lineup.

After experiencing a COVID-19 shutdown last month that saw four games postponed with two players in protocol, the Canadiens were minus starting goalie Carey Price because of an undisclosed injury.

The Maple Leafs improved to 4-1-0 against the Canadiens this season.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Host Winnipeg on Thursday and Saturday nights.

Maple Leafs: Host Ottawa on Saturday night.

