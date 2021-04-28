Cardinals host Phillies, aim to build on Martinez’s solid outing

Philadelphia Phillies (11-12, third in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (12-11, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 2.13 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Cardinals: Johan Oviedo (0-0, .00 ERA, .86 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -110, Phillies -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Carlos Martinez. Martinez threw 7 1/3 innings, surrendering one run on two hits with four strikeouts against Philadelphia.

The Cardinals are 6-5 on their home turf. St. Louis is slugging .382 as a unit. Yadier Molina leads the club with a .631 slugging percentage, including 10 extra-base hits and five home runs.

The Phillies are 3-8 in road games. Philadelphia is slugging .382 as a unit. Bryce Harper leads the team with a slugging percentage of .632.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 5-2. Carlos Martinez recorded his first victory and Tommy Edman went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for St. Louis. Zach Eflin registered his first loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with five home runs and has 10 RBIs.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with eight home runs home runs and is slugging .593.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .224 batting average, 2.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .239 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Harrison Bader: (right forearm), John Nogowski: (hand), Yadier Molina: (foot).

Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique), Ronald Torreyes: (undisclosed), Jean Segura: (right quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

