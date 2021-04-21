Trending:
Career RBI Leaders

By The Associated Press
April 21, 2021 12:43 am
< a min read
      
Through April 20, 2021
(x-active; RBI became an official stat to 1920)
Player No.
1. Hank Aaron 2,297
2. x-Albert Pujols 2,105
3. Alex Rodriguez 2,086
4. Barry Bonds 1,996
5. Lou Gehrig 1,995
6. Stan Musial 1,951
7. Jimmie Foxx 1,922
8. Eddie Murray 1,917
9. Willie Mays 1,903
10. Mel Ott 1,860
11. Carl Yastrzemski 1,844
12. Ted Williams 1,839
13. Ken Griffey Jr. 1,836
14. Rafael Palmeiro 1,835
15. Dave Winfield 1,833

